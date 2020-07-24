Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific’s (BBB NW+P) 2020 Torch Awards for Ethics are officially open and ready to accept applications.
The Torch Awards are a longstanding, nation-wide initiative to honor businesses and 501c3 charities that uphold Better Business Bureau’s standards. BBB strives to publicly acknowledge companies that embody high standards and support our mission of advancing marketplace trust.
Though we delayed the launch of this award season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BBB NW+P felt it was critical this year to honor businesses excelling in customer service and operating with integrity during such trying times.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 24: https://trust-bbb.org/TorchAwards
Highlights of this year’s Torch Awards include:
- Questions in the applications reflect recent events and ask about COVID-19 impact and innovation, as well as what businesses are doing to enhance organizational diversity.
- We brought back the Spark Award category to recognize new businesses and startups (under 5 years in business) throughout the Pacific Northwest region. Other categories include our Tier 1 businesses (1-10 employees), Tier 2 businesses (11+ employees) and Charity of the Year.
- Nominations are not necessary to apply. However, the community is encouraged to nominate businesses that they want to see recognized and we will reach out to them with instructions.
- Applications are open to all businesses. There is an application fee for Non-Accredited businesses that can be applied towards BBB Accreditation through the end of the year.
BBB NW+P encourages industry associations and Chambers of Commerce to share this information and encourage their members to apply.
(Danielle Kane is the Oregon State Director of the Better Business Bureau NW+Pacific.)
ABOUT BBB: For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Northwest & Pacific, which serves more than 15 million consumers in Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Hawaii and Western Wyoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In