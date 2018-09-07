The closure of Baycrest Village was a loss for its patients.
As The World previously reported, residents received notification of the pending closure on Thursday that the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities is closing its doors Nov. 1.
In a press release from the Baycrest Village, the facility plans on giving support to residents as they make relocation decisions.
“These communities have been operating at a loss for an extended period and can no longer sustain the ongoing financial contributions necessary to offset the operational deficit,” the release said.
Though the nursing and assisted living facilities are closing, the independent living community known as Evergreen Court will remain open.
“We have a dedicated group of local staff and central office staff helping support the residents,” said Michael Marchant, district manager for Douglas, Coos and Curry counties for DHS Aging and People with Disabilities. “The first thing that will happen is there will be a family meeting next week for the families and residents. We have an allocated team of chief management staff of supervisors and support staff working exclusively with these residents and their families in transferring residents and discharging them from this facility and into a new living situation.”
We hope this is true. With the closure of this facility, it will mean another loss for senior care in Southwest Oregon. Where will these patients go? Will they have to go to Eugene or Portland to receive the care they need? All questions unanswered by Baycrest officials or DHS, except that it is trying to find the patients other facilities that will accommodate them.
“Our top priority is the wellbeing of residents and their families through this transition,” said Ashley Carson Cottingham, director of the Aging and People with Disabilities program in a press release from DHS. “Our team is working closely with long-term care providers throughout the region to identify options for residents that are best positioned to meet their needs.”
For many families in the Bay Area, this facility was the only one available. What will happen if these patients are moved to facilities over 100 miles away? It will create a hardship for these families and it will mean less time that they will get to spend with their loved ones.