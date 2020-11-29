A few weeks ago, I introduced myself and asked readers of The World to share ideas of stories they would like to see in the paper. As I mentioned last week, I got a lot of responses. Today, I want to talk about some of the specific ideas that were proposed.
First, I had several people bring up things such as the TV grids, crosswords and the number of days we print the paper. While I don’t have direct control over any of those decisions, I would like to discuss them. Over the last six or seven months, small businesses across Coos Bay, Oregon and our nation have been forced to make difficult decisions just to survive. The World is no exception.
Heading into 2020, no one at our paper was planning for the drastic changes we have made. But when COVID-19 hit, The World joined many small businesses around the nation that have made changes to their business model.
Our biggest one was obviously reducing the number of days we print the paper. We later made the decision to stop printing the TV grids as a standalone section. To be honest, these were made to cut expenses so we could continue to put out a newspaper. Most newspapers across the country have done the same.
We have adjusted how we do TV grids over the last few weeks to provide a larger product for our readers. I hope that addresses many of the concerns.
We likely won’t go back to how things were any time soon because the world we all live in has changed, likely forever. It is important that we can put out a paper and without making the changes we did, that might not be possible.
Just last week, a newspaper I used to work for closed down forever. That was devastating for that community, and it is something we are working hard to never have to do in Coos Bay.
Moving on, one of the consistent themes I heard from the readers was they wanted more coverage about local governments. That’s an easy one for me – we will do that.
My history as a reporter was as a government reporter. I have covered city and county government for years, and I believe communities need to know what their elected officials are doing. So, we will do just that. We will pay close attention to the Coos Bay and North Bend councils, we will keep an eye on the Coos County Board of Commissioners and we will even pay attention to school boards, port commissions and, when appropriate, the state legislature.
We still might miss something, so if we do, let me know.
I also had a lot of people asking for stories on local businesses and local industries. Again, that will be a priority as we move forward. I have always admired and respected the men and women who put themselves on the line by opening small businesses. It’s not something everyone can or will do, and those that bet on themselves deserve some praise.
So, I will be looking for those stories, and we will be sharing them with you.
As a newbie along the Oregon coast, I am also intrigued by the industries that drive the economy. Some you see everywhere – healthcare, education, government and tourism – but some are unique to this part of the country. And those are industries I want to learn a lot more about. I want to learn about the logging and timber worlds. I hope to soon experience different aspect of the timber world so I can share it with you.
On a personal note, I really want to dig into the commercial fishing world. My dad was a shrimper when I was a young child, and I have memories of going out with him. I remember watching the nets come in and I remember the fish he brought home regularly.
So, I would love the opportunity to go out with local crab fishermen or commercial anglers. I want to learn about their business so I can share it with the rest of you.
There were a lot more requests for specific stories, and I am still putting together a comprehensive list. It may take time, but I will pursue as many as possible. As we move forward, please continue to share your ideas. I can always be reached at worldeditor@countrymedia.net.
