We are Safer as One. We have proposed to establish a community-led committee serving as advisory to the City Council and the City Manager as the voice of direct representation of the many sub-communities in the Coos Bay area. It would go by the name of “Safer as One: Committee for Social, Cultural, and Community Development and Representation," shortened to Safer as One.
The sub-communities represented by Safer as One shall not inherently infringe on the Life, Liberty, or Pursuit of Happiness of another sub-community. Giving sub-communities the opportunity to negotiate, not just with the City, but with each other, would aid in the realization of a more equitable and just local community. We believe that Coos Bay can vastly improve equal representation and move toward a community that not only supports, but also protects the rights of sub-communities, particularly minority groups, by providing a form of representation that gives citizens each the same opportunity to be represented by members of their respective sub-communities, rather than those who can only observe and listen from the outside.
We believe Safer as One can be established in a way that will allow Coos Bay to set an example for city-wide communities that represent and protect the dream that was set forth at the inception of this country: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, for ALL.
Among the duties of this committee would be the following:
1. Establish and maintain a network of social, cultural, and community support
2. Promote education on inclusivity in relation to the sub-communities of at least the Coos Bay area
3. Provide resources to assist community members on educating themselves and others on various sub-communities of the Coos Bay area
4. Give sub-communities a representative voice in the conversations and decision making process of the Coos Bay City Government.
Our current sub-communities represented include: Hispanic/Latinx, Indigenous/Tribal,Tsalagi, Black, Taiwanese, LGBTQ+, Straight allies, those affected by mental health issues, those affected by homelessness, those affected by disability, intellectual delay, or developmental disability, African Methodist, Christian, Christian Adventist, Episcopalian, Buddhist, Pagan, Wicca, Shamanist, Agnostic, Atheist, Cyclist, Widows/widowers/grieving families, Veterans, and Environmentalist.
We look forward to including: Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean, those affected by or recovering from addiction, Jewish, and any sub-communities willing to work with us and their fellow community members.
There are two active members of Safer as One currently filed to run for City Council. Below are their statements in regards to Safer as One:
“I stand with minorities, unheard community members, and the LGBTQ+ community of Coos Bay because, as one myself, I have some understanding of what it's like to be left out and unheard.” — Cody Skoff: https://www.facebook.com/CodySkoffForCityCouncil
"I'm running for city council to represent the people in our community, not the establishment." — Cameron Langley: cameron4cbcouncil@gmail.com
You can contact Safer As One at saferasone@gmail.com or check us out on our Facebook page.
