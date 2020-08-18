For some of us, the annual act of spring cleaning may have stretched well into summer with the chaotic year 2020 has been. And why not? The added time at home has provided plenty of opportunities to clean out closets, clear away clutter and make an extra buck during these trying times. It’s no surprise, then, that all the tidying up has translated into a surge in online sellers wanting to cash in on their unwanted items.
But that’s when things may get messy. Most everyone knows to take extra precautions when shopping on sites like Craigslist or, more popularly, Facebook Marketplace. There are also popular e-commerce apps like Poshmark, Depop and OfferUp. Put the same amount of care into selling items on those platforms as well. Failing to do that could add your name to a growing list of victims whose efforts to make some money ended up costing them.
Today, many people transact using payment apps such as Venmo and PayPal. But there are risks associated with these. Venmo is adamant that users should only send or receive money from people they know, and for good reason.
For instance, one common scam is a stranger offering to purchase your goods using stolen money or an invalid account. They send you a payment, which appears in your Venmo account at first. So, you ship off the items. But Venmo verifies each payment. If another consumer realizes their banking information was used fraudulently to make this purchase, Venmo is notified and the payment is canceled, leaving you without your merchandise and without payment.
At Better Business Bureau, we have seen con artists increasingly try to get consumers to use Zelle, which is offered automatically through many major banks and credit unions, such as Chase. Using Zelle is actually more problematic because the payment is in real time, meaning there is no way to get your money back if you realize you sent it to a scammer.
On Venmo and Paypal, if you realize in time that you sent the money to the wrong person, there is a small window to call and cancel the transaction since it’s not in real time. On these apps, the money still needs to be transferred to the receiving account, which typically takes 1-3 busines days (unless the person on the other end pays extra for an immediate transfer.) Overall, Zelle should really only be used between couples, roommates and friends.
The same goes for buying anything from a stranger. It’s too easy for scammers to pretend they sent you the goods using phony emails and photos to make it look like the item shipped. When in reality, they just want you to pay them first, with no intention of sending any products. If you are looking to buy something from a stranger, try to keep it local and meet in a safe, populated area to do the transaction in person, preferably in cash to avoid any scam.
Finally, there is also the ever-present fake check scam. With this tactic, a potential buyer will “mistakenly” send you one for an amount higher than the price of the item you listed. The buyer will then ask that you keep the cost of the item and then send back the remaining balance. After you agree, and once the check bounces, the bank contacts you to request payment for insufficient funds. Leaving you with less money than you started with.
Just because a check clears doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t bounce. The time between depositing a check into your account and when the bank can identify if it’s bad is long enough for scammers to get away with your money. So, if you’re looking to unload unwanted items, make sure you know the risks.
Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific recommends these guidelines for safely selling your used goods online:
- Control communication. Avoid interacting with interested buyers who want to communicate with you outside of the official selling platform. Most online selling sites and apps have their own messaging systems, especially Facebook. Those resources are the safest way to engage with anyone interested in the items you’ve listed.
- Cancel any requests to use checks. Bad checks are a good way for you to lose money. If a seller asks to pay using either a check or money order, assume you’ll be held responsible by the bank if things go wrong.
- Pay through the platform. Accepting payments directly through the site or app you used to list your unwanted items lessens your risk of fraud. For example, if you’re using Poshmark, stay there. Follow any payment recommendations provided by those platforms to better protect yourself.
- Stay within the guidelines. Each platform is likely to have a slightly different set of recommendations and policies for its users. Following those guidelines means the platform is better able to assist you should anything go awry.
- Reserve payment apps for friends. There’s a reason these apps were created for people who know and trust each other. Understand it’s a risk to send or accept payment on these platforms from strangers.
More information on how Oregon residents can safely buy and sell items online is available now at trust-bbb.org.
(Danielle Kane is the Oregon State Director of the Better Business Bureau NW+Pacific.)
