This year, Lower Umpqua Hospital has had a booth at several community events. Our goal is education. People have been filling out a survey where we ask health related questions. One of the questions is; People do not need to get vaccinations after age 21. True or false. Many people have responded true. However, there are several vaccinations adults should consider getting.
The first is the flu shot. You should consider getting the flu shot on a yearly basis. This is important for everyone, but especially elderly people, people with compromised immune systems like cancer and diabetes, those with chronic lung diseases such as asthma and emphysema, healthcare professionals and caregivers to patients with the previously mentioned illnesses.
The flu shot is usually administered during the fall before the flu season begins. Contact your healthcare provider’s office in the fall to find out when they will start offering the vaccine. Another opportunity to obtain the flu vaccine is at the Lower Umpqua Senior Center in Reedsport on Friday, September 14 from 12 – 2 p.m. This is in conjunction with the fourth annual Lower Umpqua Hospital Community Health Fair.
Tdap booster is another vaccine you should consider. This vaccine is especially important if you are around babies less than two months old. The Tdap booster guards our body against pertussis (also known as whooping cough). According to CNN Health, deaths caused by pertussis, a respiratory infection, is on babies less than a year old. For those of you grandparents, they recommend that if you have not had the Tdap booster in the last ten years, please contact your healthcare provider for a vaccine at least two weeks before visiting small babies.
If you are an international traveler, you should consider getting a tetanus and hepatitis A & B vaccines. Tetanus is not common in the United States but if you travel to developing countries, make sure to contact your healthcare provider before traveling. The recommendation is to get a tetanus booster every 10 years.
In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends children and adults traveling to countries or areas with moderate to high risk of infection to get Hepatitis A and B vaccines. For patients with a weakened immune system and with chronic liver disease, it is recommended that they are vaccinated regardless of where they travel. These vaccines require multiple doses so you should plan ahead.
The providers at Lower Umpqua Hospital District encourage you to speak with your healthcare provider regarding vaccinations.