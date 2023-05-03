A year and a half ago, things were chaotic in North Bend. There really is no other way to say it.
The police chief and captain had just walked out on the city, saying they could no longer work with City Administrator David Milliron. Some in the community were calling for Milliron to be fired, there were threats of lawsuits against the city, and the word on the street was that morale in the police department was extremely low.
I remember that time clearly, and I also remember clearly when Milliron announced the new police chief – Gary McCullough. When I heard that name, my first thought was simple – it was a perfect choice.
In Coos County, there are few if any law enforcement officials who have the reputation and respect McCullough did then and does today. Just months before he was named the chief in North Bend, McCullough had retired as police chief in Coos Bay.
That first retirement came after serving 25 years in Coos Bay, working in virtually every department and holding every rank before serving as chief for 11 years.
I interviewed McCullough weeks before that retirement, and the one thing that seemed certain was he was not coming back.
He had plans to travel with his wife, visit family and, basically, walk away from law enforcement. It turns out one of those early breaks was a hunting trip with Cal Mitts. McCullough and Mitts had worked side by side in Coos Bay virtually every day for 26 years. Mitts retired as a captain a few months before McCullough did, and they were strong friends.
On that hunting trip, they each received a phone call from Milliron. He wanted to hire them as a pair – McCullough and chief and Mitts as captain. At the time, Milliron told me that would give Mitts an opportunity to show he was ready to be a chief.
If I had been asked at the time, I would have bet against McCullough coming out of retirement, but listening to his wife talk last week, he felt he had no choice. Lori McCullough said when he talked to her about it, she felt the same way. Her husband had to take the job, he had to come in and help the city they call home.
And the day Milliron announced he was hiring McCullough and Mitts changed everything in North Bend. That is not hyperbole. The officers in the police department instantly took a deep breath. The other departments in North Bend instantly took a deep breath.
And after McCullough and Mitts spent so long building their reputations in Coos Bay, coming out of retirement to help North Bend sent a powerful signal to anyone questioning the direction the city was moving in.
McCullough initially agreed to serve a year and stayed on for six more months. In that time, his department went from one in turmoil to one officers want to serve in. McCullough and his steady presence, his demand that customer service be a priority every day and his willingness to make hard decisions, turned the department completely around.
And just like it had been in Coos Bay for so long, McCullough did it with Mitts by his side. While McCullough was the public face of the North Bend Police Department, Cal Mitts was the man working closest with officers.
His role in the process cannot be overstated. Mitts was as important in the changes as McCullough was. My guess is neither man would have come back without the other. And together, they turned around North Bend.
Last week, McCullough retired again. This time, he says it’s for real. At the same time, Mitts was named chief, a title he has more than earned. With Mitts now in charge, and his longtime friend just a call away, the North Bend Police Department remains in the best of hands.
One decision, two men who came out of retirement, and a police department that has done a U-turn in 18 months has changed North Bend. In my view, that one decision by Milliron and the two law enforcement veterans, might be the most important decision in North Bend in decades. And I don’t think that’s overstating it.
