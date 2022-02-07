Have you been to the Elliott State Forest lately? Maybe you have been there to hunt, or to hike, or just to drive around and enjoy nature. Or maybe you have never been to the Elliott, but have heard about it.
If you live in Coos or Douglas county, it is the 91,000-acre state forest that is right in our backyard. It provides trees for our mills, a place to hunt and fish, habitat for animals and birds and a place to hang out with your family. Unfortunately, the Elliott has also been ground zero for timber management controversies and school funding questions, as well as debates about habitat, public access and private ownership restrictions. Three years ago, we agreed to be part of a process to see if there was a way to bring stakeholders together, to collaborate across ideologies, and see if we could find a path forward.
For the past three years, along with Oregon State University, the Oregon Department of State Lands and multiple stakeholders, the two of us have been part of an effort to design a solution to the dilemma of the Elliott State Forest. This solution is not simple: it needed to keep the Elliott in public ownership, protect critical habitat, allow for world-class forestry research, significantly increase the meager harvest that has been coming off the Elliott for decades, allow for continued public access, fund the common school fund and reduce the litigation that keeps the Elliott tied up in knots. After those three years of hard work in a very collaborative process by people of different perspectives, we believe that such a solution has been arrived at. By creating the Elliott State Research Forest and the independent Elliott State Research Forest Authority public agency which will run it, we believe that we can put the Elliott back to work for all of us.
This solution requires action from the state Legislature. Senate Bill 1546 creates an Elliott State Research Forest that works for everyone. If you recreate in the Elliott, know that public access will remain. If you see conservation of the Elliott’s natural resources as most important, know that critical habitat will be protected as will species dependent on that habitat. If you believe that a sustainable working forest should be the goal for the Elliott, know that is part of SB 1546, as well. And if you wish for world-class research in forestry and habitat, we believe the plan before the Legislature accomplishes that, in affiliation with Oregon State University’s Forestry Department.
Perhaps the strength of SB 1546 is the advisory committee we’re a part of includes representatives of timber interests and those of conservation groups; tribes and schools are represented; as are hunters, anglers, outdoor enthusiasts and researchers. We all listened to one another, learned to trust one another, found collaborative solutions to tough questions and stayed at the table for three years. The resulting solution is not exactly what any one of us would independently create, but it is one that recognizes the concerns we all had, as well as the concerns of the groups we were asked to represent.
Our goal has been to keep the Elliott working for everyone, for the next 100 years and beyond.
We believe that the creation of the Elliott State Research Forest will do just that and meet the needs of all Oregonians, now and in the future.
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins and Keith Tymchuk, former mayor of Reedsport, are members of the Elliott State Research Forest Advisory Committee, which formed in 2019 to provide input and insight as the State Land Board, the Department of State Lands, and Oregon State University began working to create the research forest. The 15-member group includes people of different perspectives and passions, all dedicated to finding a future for the Elliott. Learn more about Elliott State Research Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In