Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) might be OK for primaries, but it should never be used for general elections because it is inherently unfair. Also, contrary to the claims of its advocates, RCV would not necessarily lead to more “moderate” candidates.

Under RCV, voters who pick the ultimate winner as their first choice only get to vote once, but voters who choose a loser as their first choice get to vote more than once. This is inherently unfair because it gives some voters multiple votes in a single race while others only get one.

