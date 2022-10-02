When it comes to pro-life activism,  I am a keyboard warrior, albeit a fierce one. I write my messages about abortion and morality and send them out to anyone who will listen. What’s the worst that can happen on the web? I get hate-filled emails telling me I should be sexually assaulted and then see where I’d stand on a “rape exception.” It comes with the territory.

Yes, I’ve also prayed the rosary in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic down the street from my apartment, quietly and without any interaction with clinic escorts. But my body has never been on the line.

