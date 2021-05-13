In the early 1950s there was an extended concern about our kids and their ability to enjoy the water that surrounds us. Beyond safety, there was also an interest in creating year-round recreational activities for our youth and families to enjoy. That led to bond election in 1955 to construct an indoor pool. The bond passed by a margin of 90% to 10%. Construction took about 18 months with the dedication in October 1957. “NB Swimming pool rated tops in the US,” “Built for tomorrow to use today,” “Every child a swimmer is the aim” proclaimed our local papers. The pool was all it was meant to be for all of us.
Life changes over the years. In the early 1990s, the school district transferred management of the pool to the city. Also in the 1990s, to control the ever-rising property tax rates, Measures 5, 47 and 50 were passed in Oregon. That restricted property tax to $15 per thousand assessed value. Also future values could only increase by 3% annually. Over the past 25 years that has significantly impacted the ability of cities to provide services for their citizens.
In 2020, the pool did not operate due to the COVID restrictions they had to meet. There have been some questions about regular or deferred maintenance. Since budget year 2012-2013, there have been 55 maintenance projects from small to very large, with an expenditure of over $560,000. There are capital needs as well with a building and operation over 60 years old, like a new filtration system or replacing the boiler or changing out inefficient and outdated pumps.
So, let’s talk about the levy. It would run for five years and cover operation and maintenance of the pool. During that same time, we also look to our community for a partnership of interested supporters to step up to help find or define capital funding sources. At the end of the levy, we would see the pool set up for another 60 years of continuous community use. Also, with the partnership, we would define what management form would run the operation, whether that’s the city, a district, a nonprofit or some hybrid of those.
Step one: is to vote YES on NB Measure 6-191
Step two: is to, once again, show our community partnership and pride, by making something important happen.
Timm Slater
North Bend
