As has become the norm in recent weeks, I came in this morning to find two letters waiting for me from readers who think our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic is “fear mongering” and misleading.
I wanted to take a few minutes to discuss this topic.
Since March, newspapers like The World have put a lot of effort into reporting facts about COVID-19 in their communities. Our job is to stay out of the political fray and report what is actually happening in our communities by getting information from reliable, local, sources.
At The World, that is what we have done. No political bias, no taking sides, just reporting what is happening and what local officials say about it.
Just this week, we had a conversation in the newsroom about how tired we are of receiving the daily COVID updates and how tired we are of writing the never-ending stories related to the virus. Personally, I can’t wait for a vaccine to arrive. Like all of you, I am ready to get back to living a normal life.
But until then, until COVID-19 is no longer a news story, we will report on it. And we will report on it the same way was have all along. We will get official information from the state and Coos County Health and Wellness and we will share that information with our readers.
Is it fear mongering to report what is actually happening in our community? No. Is it fear mongering not to mention that three of the four who have died in our county already lived longer than the normal person does? No. It’s just facts. The facts are as of today, four people are dead who would most likely be alive if they had not been infected with COVID-19. Yes, three of the four were elderly and all four had underlying health conditions. But without COVID 19, those four would be here preparing for Christmas.
Continuing on this, just because someone is elderly, does that mean their life has less value? My grandma died at age 97, much older than the average person. But I promise you those last two decades added a lot of value to a lot of people. If she had died at 79, like the average person, none of my children would have met her and my life would have been diminished.
As far as underlying conditions, this has always been one of my pet peeves. In reality, almost everyone has something that could be considered an underlying condition. I am 50 years old and in great health. I am zero risk of dying due to a health condition for the foreseeable future. But I also have type 2 diabetes. It is minor, it is controllable most of the time without medication, but if I were to get COVID and die, it would be reported that I had underlying conditions.
One thing that was pointed out is there are much bigger stories happening, with one writer specifically pointing to businesses hanging by a thread. I couldn’t agree more. And we are also telling those stories. The efforts to control COVID-19 have had drastic impacts in other areas. Mental health is a growing problem, even in my own family. Businesses are being forced to change, cut employees and take other steps or close. Children are being forced to learn in new ways, and many of them are suffering because of it. And we are trying to tell those stories, too. One of my goals is to increase the number of stories about the outside impact of COVID and, to be honest, the number of stories that have nothing to do with COVID.
There are no winners when it comes to COVID-19. Like it or not, it is the single biggest story of 2020. COVID has impacted every part of Coos Bay, Oregon and our country. It impacted the presidential election, it impacted businesses, it impacted schools, for more than 250,000 American families it took lives. It has impacted everything. Like it or not, it is the biggest story of the year. And it remains one we have to cover.
In the recent presidential election, voters were asked what was the No. 1 issue that led them to vote how they did. Overwhelmingly, the top issue was COVID. And that was true regardless of which candidate voters chose.
I think the people who wrote letters regarding COVID have valid concerns. The vast majority of people will not be impacted greatly if they catch COVID and the number who die is incredibly small. But in my view, we as a community should be known for how we treat the least. So, if I have to wear a mask, wash my hands and keep my distance, I will do that. I may not like it, but I’ll do it.
If we at The World decided today we were just tired of reporting on COVID and were not going to do it anymore, that would be a step I should be ashamed of. That would be a reason to terminate me and move on to someone else.
COVID is not a fun topic to write about, and I personally can’t wait for it to go away. But as long as it continues to impact daily life like it is now, we will report on it like it’s one of the biggest stories in our community.
