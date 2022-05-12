In April, President Biden issued an Executive Order for the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to develop policies to institutionalize "climate smart" conservation strategies that address threats to mature and old growth forests. Senators Wyden and Merkley and Representative DeFazio in a letter asked the Secretaries to “protect and restore old growth forests” and “to protect other carbon-rich mature forests”. This request is nearly identical to a lobbying campaign led by Earth Justice and a whole host of other special interest organizations with a long history of fighting against sound management on Federal forests. The actions by President Biden and requests by our Senators and Representative ought to be viewed in light of the most current management plans adopted by the Agencies.
Unfortunately, there are no updated management plans. For decades the Agencies have not maintained or updated land use plans as required by law. The Federal planning process under the National Environmental Policy Act requires Agencies to formally analyze the environmental impacts, trade-offs, and alternatives for any proposed major Federal actions that would significantly affect the quality of the human environment. This allows the public, state, county, and tribal governments to provide input. Once a land management plan is finalized it serves as a basis to gauge agency performance and progress on attainment of goals. The obsolescence of the plans in place for both the Forest Service and the BLM make it impossible to gauge the Agencies performance and layering new goals onto outdated plans only further muddies the water.
In western Oregon the Forest Service has not revised plans that date back to the 1980s. The BLM has revised its plans but they have been found by the Federal court in D.C. to violate the law requiring sustained yield management. BLM has been ordered to revise their plans but has not even started the planning process. Over the last 30 years the layering of restrictions under the Northwest Forest Plan, spotted owl recovery plan, and critical habitat designations has confounded the sustained yield and multiple use requirements for the Agencies. The Federal government has lost sight how to use sustained yield management to simultaneously provide for multiple forest values, including older forest.
The Agencies face a constant barrage of attacks from special interest groups, which has caused them to avoid sound management practices. Hundreds of thousands of acres of mature forest were killed on Federal land in Oregon by the 2020 fires. The Forest Service did not even attempt to recover economic value from billions of board feet burned in the 2020 fires out of fear of litigation. These decisions not to salvage after fire waste a multi-billion dollar asset and have social impacts. In the long term there will be future re-burns of the standing dead timber and in the short term the dangerous dead snags hamper successful reforestation efforts. Special interest organizations have filed lawsuits to halt even a very limited economic recovery from the 2020 fires.
Congress is sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the agencies to improve fire resiliency. How can the public gauge whether the Agencies are effectively using these public dollars in the absence of current management plans that would provide context? The BLM’s obsolete plans are precluding salvage on 50,000 acres of standing dead mature forest. Plans are supposed to provide the public a yardstick to gauge performance, but the BLM's performance must be judged against standards in plans that have been declared illegal. This obsolescence cries out for prompt action by the Agencies to update their plans, but they seem content to mosey along at the business-as-usual snail's pace.
Asking the Agencies to take years to make policy choices on the single issue of providing older forest does not recognize that forests are dynamic and the multiple values are interconnected and affect people. The 2020 fires creating landscapes of standing dead forest demonstrate the fallacy of “protection” by placing them in fixed reserves. Asking the Agencies to add on more layers of protection for older forest is sidestepping the very laws Congress established for how the Federal agencies make land use decisions and ignores the fundamental need for current agency land use plans.
Tim Freeman – Douglas County Commissioner and President of the Association of O&C Counties
