Last week, I watched as the Bandon School Board held a special meeting regarding possibly re-opening their schools.
While the board eventually chose not to make that decision, I was mostly stricken by the words of board member Ryan Sherman. I honestly don’t know much about Sherman, but he said he has a degree in psychology and has heard from a lot of students and families about the impact of being locked down during COVID.
“I worry about the kids’ mental health,” Sherman said. “The mental health impact with this will last for decades. I have kids crying to me because they can’t go to school.”
Those words struck a chord with me, a very personal chord.
I don’t often use my columns to discuss my personal life, but I’m going to make an exception this time.
As I have said before, I have five children. Four of my kids are still in school. Since last March, not one has spent a day in school. And it has harmed them immensely.
When Sherman was talking, my 15-year-old was in a mental health hospital, the third time she has been there since the pandemic began. Now, my child had some mental health struggles before COVID, but she was handling them without medication and certainly without week-long stays in the hospital. Being isolated away from friends and extended family led to many of the problems she is facing today.
My next child, a sixth-grader, was a straight-A student in advanced classes before COVID hit. Sitting at home and trying do work on a computer with no interaction with classmates and teachers has been enormously challenging. This year, she is struggling just to pass.
She can do the work — I know it and she knows it. But after months of staring at a computer screen, it is hard to get motivated. Teachers are trying their best, but there is a big difference between looking at and talking to a teacher and staring at a computer screen.
My next child, a fourth-grader, has actually done fine. His mindset has always been a little different, and he is doing well.
My youngest, a second-grader, is not as fortunate. She loves school, she loves her teachers, she loves seeing other children and loves making friends. Distance learning is simply not working for her. Every day when it’s time to do her work, she breaks down in tears. In nine months, she has gone from absolutely loving school to absolutely dreading it.
I am not a COVID denier. I know it’s real, I wear my mask without hesitation, I wash my hands, I support many of the lockdowns. But when it comes to schools, we as a nation are destroying our children. This is not just harming them, it is devastating them.
The facts are simple — schools are not hot spots for COVID. For whatever reason, most children do not get this and they do not spread this. Isolating millions of children is backfiring, and the long-term devastation of COVID decisions is something we may not know for decades.
Sherman was 100 percent right. The issues will last for decades. And we are letting it happen with no questions, no concerns and, to be honest, no regard for the real science. The science has shown that schools are not hot spots. A child or two and a teacher or two may get COVID, but they don’t spread it amongst each other like adults do.
My wife had COVID several months ago, and none of my children were infected. The impact just isn’t the same with them.
By nature, most people are social creatures. We need to interact with others. For children, that’s even more important. Being in school teaches the basics — reading, writing and arithmetic — but it teaches so much more. Being in school teaches children how to interact with others, how to overcome adversity, how to make friends and grow friends.
We can teach the basics in any manner, but we can’t teach real life without children being in the same room, on the same playgrounds, on the same teams or the same band or choir. Children need to interact and taking drastic steps to keep them apart is devastating. Simply put, in my view, these decisions will cause more long-term problems than the virus ever has.
Your desire to have children back to school is very valid. Your article brought forward many cogent and important reasons why children need in-school education and socialization. You also mentioned the potential long term negative outcomes which will follow from these young people not attending school and lacking normal participation.
However, your assumptions and analysis of the science and statistics regarding children being infected, spreading and being less likely to expose others is sadly lacking. Children 0-19 have been infected at a rate higher than the 60-79 year old cohort. 0-19 over 15,000 infections and 60-79 about 14,500 thus far. It is true, children recover much better than older adults, though we can not now know any long term effects.. These statistics are according to the tableau graphs provided by the state of Oregon. But, the fact is while children at home, don’t congregate to the levels of other adults, they are still becoming infected. You muse that children don’t spread the virus, this is not factual either. Anyone infected can equally transmit the virus, just as the cold or flu.
The bottom line is, your concerns for our children, your children and the effect this pandemic is having are serious concerns and we should all hope for our children to be able to return to normalcy.
First, though, we must get this pandemic under control, before life, our economy and hopes and dreams will be realized. Children must take part in the shutdown and participate in masking and other recommendations, as we all must, in order to create the reality necessary for a healthy Oregon. At this point, hopes and wishes will not get us there, no matter how cogent and reasonable your concerns are. Following science and medical professionals will lead us to that point.
I wish you and your family the very best.
