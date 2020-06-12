At a time when families and businesses are navigating so much uncertainty, we’re all more appreciative of the foundational industries, often working behind the scenes, that support our communities, consumers, jobs and the economy.
Freight rail is one of those industries – a standout piece of the integrated logistics network of trains, trucks, planes and ships moving all the goods Americans are relying on to stay safe at home and flatten the curve. From frozen pizzas, canned goods, toilet paper and cleaning products to automobiles, grain and building materials, freight rail moves it.
Just as COVID-19 concerns were beginning to emerge, I was in Washington, D.C., with hundreds of other advocates for rail transportation reinforcing to our federal officials the importance of freight rail as one of those foundational pillars of our economy. Specifically, we urged Congress not to impose new restrictions on freight railroads that could undercut their ability to deliver the products consumers need and the supplies and inputs that keep manufacturers going, even as railroads are also moving agricultural and other products to market and keeping American exports going.
The key relationship between infrastructure and America’s economic recovery was recently underscored by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio who suggested that a sizeable spending plan could help reverse the current downturn. Healthy and connected modern infrastructure—including a thriving freight rail network—supports a better Oregon economy as well as decreased congestion and pollution.
I couldn’t have put it better myself, except to say that privately-owned freight railroads aren’t looking for funding from the government like other transportation modes. Instead, these companies spend massive amounts of their own money to maintain, grow and modernize the rail network that so many Oregon businesses depend on. The result is the world’s top freight rail system as measured by safety, productivity and cost.
Here in Oregon, my current employer, Stimson Lumber Company, started more than 160 years ago. Six generations later, Stimson is one of the oldest continuously operating integrated wood products companies in the United States. We stretch across Oregon, Idaho and Montana; employ more than 750 people; operate seven mills and sustainably manage over 500,000 acres of forest land in the western U.S.
Quality, reliable rail service is key to our business. Five of our six mill sites are served by railroads large and small, which connect us to retailers and builders across the country. And we are not alone. As President of the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers, I see first-hand the importance of railroads to companies of all stripes and sizes.
Much has happened in the short time since I was in Washington, but recent events only strengthen my belief in the message I delivered on Capitol Hill. To keep railroads strong, federal policymakers should avoid regulations that could constrain railroads’ ability to keep serving Oregon’s economy, drivers and environment.
Simply put, freight railroads are the backbone of our economy. They helped connect our growing nation in the 19th century and they continue to provide the unshakeable foundation that will help get us through this crisis and rebuild our economy.
Tim Atkinson is the president of the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers and vice president of sales at Stimson Lumber Company.
