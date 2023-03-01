Holy Cow! History

Something disturbing was happening inside Occupied France in 1944. The Germans were rounding up France’s entire supply of thorium. And that had the Allies’ big brass scared down to their socks. While America was working on the atomic bomb, it was equally concerned the Nazis might be doing likewise. The fact that they were so suddenly and keenly obsessed with the radioactive element was troubling.

Had Hitler devised a way to use thorium to refine the uranium needed to produce a Big Shiny One? Nightmares of London and New York disappearing beneath mushroom clouds danced in the Allies’ heads.



