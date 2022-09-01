Holy Cow! History

Remember the James Stewart classic “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”? A political rookie is appointed U. S. senator out of the blue and then — spoiler alert! — goes to Washington.

Nearly 170 years ago, a man became vice president of the United States without going to Washington. He never even set foot inside the Capitol the entire time he had the job. Here’s why.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments