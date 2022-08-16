Holy Cow! History

You’ve heard about gullible suckers buying the Brooklyn Bridge and smooth talkers selling swampland in Florida.

But in the 1920s and ’30s, one scam artist was so brazen he actually sold Paris’ beloved Eiffel Tower — not once, but twice. He stole money from a notorious gangster and made lawmen snatch out their hair in frustration.

0
0
0
0
0



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments