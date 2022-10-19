Holy Cow! History

Autumn’s annual headache is underway. Starlings are holding their yearly get-togethers around the country. They gather in huge flocks to pass winter by roosting en masse. We’re talking thousands upon thousands of birds all hunkered down in one place at one time.

This observation will likely detonate a full-scale nuclear meltdown, but here goes anyway. Starlings are nasty animals. They are to the bird world what street gangs are to humans — mean, vicious punks bent on dominating their territory by violently running off everyone else. On top of that, when you have so many birds congregating in one place their droppings pose a serious health hazard.

0
1
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments