Holy Cow! History

Admit it, you’ve never stopped to wonder how the United States gained the Pacific island of Guam, have you? There’s no reason to. It doesn’t come up at dinner party conversations. And they certainly didn’t teach it in school.

Guam wasn’t seized in some great battle or handed over through delicate diplomatic negotiations. The reason we acquired it was simple: Bureaucratic bungling. A classic failure to communicate. Here’s how it went down.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments