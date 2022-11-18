Holy Cow! History

It had been building for weeks. Americans could talk about little else, the tension and anxiety growing daily as the stakes climbed ever higher. The answer finally came on Nov. 8 and the country heaved a huge sigh of relief, glad that it was finally over.

One lucky person in California had won the record $1.9 billion jackpot.

