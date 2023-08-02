I am certain many of us have had some sort of contact with a government worker which was not necessarily a positive event.  I know I have, a cop in fact, I only wish I knew now what I didn’t know then. 

There are many who may not understand the stresses of law enforcement.  For at least forty hours a week, usually more, the men and women of law enforcement go out and deal with people who are having their worst day.  There is a situation someone called about which is out of their control and they called for law enforcement to handle it.  We do so with varying degrees of success and failure.  For a long time, it was expected that this is just part of the job. 

3
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments