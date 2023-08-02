I am certain many of us have had some sort of contact with a government worker which was not necessarily a positive event. I know I have, a cop in fact, I only wish I knew now what I didn’t know then.
There are many who may not understand the stresses of law enforcement. For at least forty hours a week, usually more, the men and women of law enforcement go out and deal with people who are having their worst day. There is a situation someone called about which is out of their control and they called for law enforcement to handle it. We do so with varying degrees of success and failure. For a long time, it was expected that this is just part of the job.
That the men and women who work in law enforcement signed up for what they get. And we did. However, that does not make us superhuman or not prone to make mistakes. We are human after all and subject to all the foibles which humanity has to offer. But, who watches the watchers? Who cares for the cops and fire service folks when we have a really bad day and see some really horrible stuff, or worse yet are forced to do something we are not made or prone to do?
The suicide rate amongst members of law enforcement is daunting. In 2020, one-hundred and sixteen men and women of law enforcement died at their own hands. Statistically, it is more common for a cop to take their own life that it is for them to be killed in the line of duty.
Law Enforcement is 54% more at risk to commit suicide than the civilian population. This is sad and scary all at the same time. Speaking for myself, I know that I am a little more irritable with just about everyone, my own family included, when I am under significant stress. We also now know and better understand the affects of cumulative stress. This is not one big event, but several events which stack up over time.
If not properly handled these stresses can cause folks to have complete breakdowns, become ineffective. There are high rates of alcoholism, gambling addiction and other issues associated with law enforcement. This is greatly attributed to the rigors of the job. The elephant in the room is Post Traumatic Stress which occurs after a significant traumatic event, an event which in my profession occurs so often we have our own name for it: a critical incident.
As a long time patrol cop and now administrator, I have come to understand the importance of taking care of our own people as they care of the community.
Just recently, Sergeant Adam Slater had someone point a gun at him from close range. As I spoke with Adam, I noted he recognized the danger he was in. The stress I heard in his voice on the radio as this was happening made me want to run to him, even though I didn’t know where he was at. Adam was stressed. I myself had a man try to stab me and came very close to doing so. Personally, I experienced a period of hyper-awareness. I jumped at the sudden opening of a door and prepared to fight when my daughter walked through it. I thought I could handle anything, but the mind is insidious. My subconscious was telling me I couldn’t handle anything. In those times, talking with someone helped me work through those feelings.
At the Coos County Sheriff’s Office we have created a vehicle to assist in the wellness of our employees. We have developed a Wellness program which focuses on the physical, mental and spiritual health of the men and women who work here. For the physical wellness, we have set aside a space for gym. This gym is fairly well equipped.
We have employees who have received training to guide our members with diet and fitness plans. For the mental wellness of our employees we have a Peer Support team. This team is comprised of deputies and staff who receive special training to come alongside of a peer and just be there for them, an ear to talk to.
Recently, the Sheriff’s Office contracted with a company called First Watch which will provide a culturally competent clinician to our members and their families at need. An appointment can be made within 24 hours or sooner following a critical incident. This company does not report back to administration and all of their interactions are for the benefit of the employee, even the billing is coded to protect confidentiality. Lastly, we have a spiritual wellness program.
For those so inclined, we have a chaplaincy program and our chaplains regularly ride with and minister to our employees, those interactions are also confidential. The only time this confidentiality would be broken is in the event that someone discloses certain events such as the intent to carry out a crime, hurt themselves or someone else.
Currently, the men and women of law enforcement are experiencing tough times. We go out every day and share the burden of a death when a loved one dies outside the hospital.
We have people yell at us, spit out insulting comments, blame us for not being able to solve their problem in the way they feel it should be solved and take out their resentment and anger over the situation they find themselves in on us. We have to investigate cases where children and the elderly have been horribly and viciously abused or assaulted. We must bear this all and at the end of any contact say with professionalism “have a nice day”.
We do this all through the overtime and stress of being understaffed. We, at times, receive complaints about the conduct of an officer from the public. The first thing we look at is why did the conduct happen? We of course hold our own accountable, but it is just as important to ensure that we aren’t missing a mental health concern.
At the end of the day, the watchers are being watched. We are largely doing this from within our own ranks. But I feel it is important that you, the people we work for, understand that bad days happen for everyone. There are no exceptions to that rule.
As we care for you, please care for us, give a call if there is a concern and we will do everything we can to ensure the problem is being handled. Even if handling that concern means that we circle around an employee and care for them.
