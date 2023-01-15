As though the morning Commissioners meeting on January 3 wasn’t bizarre enough as Rod Taylor took his seat, the Coos Bay City Council meeting later that evening topped it when the mayor and councilors fell apart when a louder than usual Rob Taylor, in full blackmailing mode, threatened to “sue them all the way to the Supreme Court” if they didn’t either revoke their flag policy or start flying the so-called Christian flag and maybe also the Gadsden flag, that favorite of White Supremacists everywhere.
This is an issue for him and a few of his friends, it seems, because the Pride flag flying for all of 30 days a year has sent them into some sort of existential crisis that can only be remedied by flying a flag with a cross on it, and a 1775 Navy flag. Tuesday was certainly a day.
Despite winning his race by a bare half of a percentage point, meaning that the final vote tally came to pretty much a 50-50 tie between Melissa Cribbins and he, Rod Taylor began his tenure by attempting to push public prayer on the citizens of Coos County, as though unaware that fully half of the county’s residents are unlikely to think this is a good idea. He didn’t succeed, but that didn’t prevent the large audience of his sermonizing, cheering fans from spending nearly two hours trying to make it happen.
What happened at the City Council meeting was every bit as retrograde as the prayer thing but, unlike Commissioners Sweet and Main – who did not capitulate to this rowdy bunch of troublemakers – the mayor and councilors folded in the face of Rob Taylor’s threats. Do they really believe he has the funds necessary to pursue a lawsuit, for years, from one court to the next?
The Supreme Court case Taylor cited was not relevant to the Coos Bay situation, as the city’s attorney made clear, so on what grounds would he sue? That the city has no right to create its own policy? That he doesn’t like the policy? That he, a publicly declared non-Christian, was somehow harmed by the failure of a secular city government to fly a flag that isn’t even a universally accepted symbol of Christianity? He says he’s doing it in the cause of “equality,” yet he didn’t suggest flying any other religious symbols. Just the one the congregation of Restoration Church likes, where the majority of his cohort worship. Or at least have their political meetings.
This flag, created in 1907 by two men from Coney Island, N.Y., is recognized mainly by Protestant churches, and Coos Bay is not a city occupied only by practicing Protestants. And we all know that this would be in direct contradiction of the separation of church and state our Constitution insists upon, even if the Supreme Court finds it acceptable under certain, very specific, circumstances. And what, exactly, is his rationale for flying the Gadsden flag? That flag was created in 1775 for the Continental Navy, so what is its relevance today in Coos Bay today?
It is currently used by far right-wing groups as a political symbol and is considered an expression of Nationalism and other extreme right political positions, yet Rob Taylor thinks this is a reasonable flag to fly in Coos Bay in 2023.
So why did the city council capitulate? Fear of an unaffordable lawsuit. But now that they have, what will be the next demand from the Citizens Restoring Liberty/Restoration Church crowd, who clearly believe in freedom only for themselves. The rights of others aren’t of much interest to them. For example, the right not to be forced to listen to religious prayers at a secular government meeting, the right of a city government to make its own policies, the right to be safe from disease spreaders during a pandemic, the right for those who want vaccines to get them at their local health authority, the right of young people to receive critical services from a local agency dedicated to this mission (Youth ERA, which Rob Taylor wants defunded too because he believes it’s a “communist indoctrination center”), the right of queer people to have entertainments and family events without being subjected to verbal or physical intimidation (or even unwanted “peaceful visits” from CRL members); in short, the right to live as freely as these extremist troublemakers want to live themselves.
It’s pretty clear that the Citizens Restoring Liberty/Restoration Church gang think they can force their fundamentalist religion and overall backwards point of view on those of us living in the 21st century, and worse, can push around our local officials, threaten them, and get away with it. They will continue to do so unless they receive some strong resistance from the rest of us, and from those officials themselves. They are a tiny minority, a handful of reality-deniers, yet they are determined to be the loudest, rudest, most disruptive, most demanding, borderline hysterical, voices in the room, and will simply refuse to grasp that they are not speaking for or representing anything like the majority of the residents of Coos County or Coos Bay.
