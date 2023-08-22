Do you conquer problems or do they conquer you?  It’s attitude that determines whether you are a victor or a victim.  Your age, education, financial status, or social standing don’t matter. There are victors and victims from every background. Victors are not special.  They are not better than others.  Victors know “they can” whereas victims are convinced “they can’t.”

Whether you are a victor or victim is up to you.  However, victims argue this is not the case.  They claim they have no control over their circumstances.  They believe some people are luckier than others or have more fortunate situations.  A victim will point out that there’s nothing they can do to improve their situation.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments