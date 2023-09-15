State Senator David Brock Smith

State Senator David Brock Smith

As we move into fall, I hope you had a wonderful and safe summer with your family, friends and neighbors.

I want to thank all of our firefighters and first responders for their heroic efforts battling the forest fires that have occurred throughout our district in southwest Oregon. Prayers to all of you for your continued efforts to protect the lives and property of our residents.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments