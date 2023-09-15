As we move into fall, I hope you had a wonderful and safe summer with your family, friends and neighbors.
I want to thank all of our firefighters and first responders for their heroic efforts battling the forest fires that have occurred throughout our district in southwest Oregon. Prayers to all of you for your continued efforts to protect the lives and property of our residents.
As always, it is a privilege and honor to work for you as your State Senator from District 1 that includes Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office with any questions, issues or concerns you may have.
Biggest “Kicker” tax credit back to Oregonians
Last week, the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released updated projections that estimate that Oregonians will have overpaid their taxes by nearly $5.6 BILLION. That means on 2024 tax filings, Oregonians will get the largest Kicker tax credit in Oregon history.
Remember, your Kicker is proportional to how much you pay in taxes. The more you pay, the more you get back.
Every time there is good news about the Kicker we all must remember: There are some in Oregon who think they know how to spend that money better than you and will use misleading language to make you believe that Oregon doesn’t have a Rainy Day savings account, should the economy take another downturn. The reality however is, we do have a Rainy Day Fund and it’s almost as big as Oregon law allows.
A lot of these individuals want to use the Kicker as another redistributionist program or get rid of it altogether. We were able to stop legislation last session that would have stripped away your kicker. We must stay vigilant to ensure we protect the Kicker. With a Democratic Majority in Salem hell-bent on more spending, it is the last line of defense against run-away government spending.
While this Kicker is the biggest in monetary value, this Kicker is not the biggest in terms of purchasing power. Because of inflation, Oregonian’s wages inflated as well, pushing them into higher tax brackets while not feeling the benefit of those wage gains because of increased prices on everyday goods. The money you are getting back because of the Kicker will also be in inflated currency. This is another example of how inflation acts as another tax on Oregonians.
More information:
Recently, the Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) predicted a $5.6 billion revenue surplus, triggering a personal income tax surplus credit—commonly known as the kicker. The surplus will be returned to taxpayers who filed a 2022 tax return - and had tax due before credits – through a credit on their 2023 state personal income tax return that may be filed in 2024.
What happens next?
OEA will certify the amount of the surplus credit to the Department of Revenue on or before October 1, 2023. The department must provide this information and guidance to taxpayers about calculation of the credit no later October 15, 2023. Our Kicker webpage including FAQs and a “What’s My Kicker?” calculator will be available at that time.
Who gets a kicker?
Taxpayers are eligible to claim the kicker if they filed a 2022 tax return and had tax due before credits. Even people who don’t have a filing obligation for 2023, must file a 2023 tax return to claim the kicker. Information about how to claim the credit will be available in the 2023 Oregon personal income tax return instructions.
How is the kicker returned to taxpayers?
The kicker will be returned to taxpayers through a credit on their 2023 state personal income tax returns that may be filed in 2024.
Taxpayers who have not yet filed a 2022 tax return – possibly making them eligible for a kicker - should do so, and pay any tax owed, so they can claim their kicker credit when they file their 2023 tax return.
How do taxpayers calculate their kicker?
Generally, to calculate the amount of their credit, taxpayers will multiply their 2022 tax liability before any credits—line 22 on the 2022 Form OR-40—by the percentage certified by OEA before October 1. Other limitations apply and are outlined in instructions.
Other important kicker information
The state may use all or part of a taxpayer’s kicker to pay any state debt they owe, such as tax due for other years, child support, court fines, or school loans.
Taxpayers may choose to donate their kicker to the Oregon State School Fund for K-12 public education using a checkbox on their return. The donation is for 100 percent of a taxpayer’s kicker and may not be revoked if selected.
Taxpayers may also choose to donate all or part of their kicker to any or all of the 29 charities approved by the Charitable Checkoff Commission. Taxpayers use Form OR-DONATE to designate any amount, or all of their refund, to donate to charity.
Measure 110 Continues to Fail Oregonians
It’s true that overdoses, primarily driven by the rise of fentanyl, is a nationwide concern. But in Oregon, it’s made worse by Measure 110, which decriminalized hard drugs.
Over the summer, national news – from Atlantic Magazine, the New York Times, Economist, and more – and outlets have begun to notice how Measure 110 is handicapping our fight against the drug crisis.
Law enforcement understands that M110 has been a failure. 64% of Oregonians support repealing drug decriminalization. It seems like everyone understands the catastrophic failure of M110 except the political elites in charge of our policy.
That’s why Governor Tina Kotek stacked the Portland Central City Task Force with political elites, including a vocal Defund the Police activist, and not a single member from the law enforcement community was included. The Task Force is supposedly going to offer recommendations on how to solve Portland’s homelessness and drug problems while taking no input from the public.
There is little doubt in Oregonians’ minds that Measure 110 significantly contributes to Portland’s issues. But given the pushback from liberal politicians in Salem to a recently announced effort to roll back M110’s decriminalization, it’s hard to see the Task Force offering any meaningful solutions.
After the Task Force’s first meeting, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made public his request from the state for nearly 100 State Troopers to help Portland solve its crime problem. He also is requesting federal law enforcement reinforcements.
Let’s rewind the clock nearly 3 years ago when the same Ted Wheeler defunded his own Portland Police Bureau while also rejecting federal law enforcement help to quell the dangerous 2020 riots. Late is better than never, I suppose.
This all comes after it came to light that the person in charge of overseeing Measure 110’s implementation has no prior government or drug treatment experience, was on medical leave for 11 months before quitting, and was sanctioned by the Board of Naturopathic Medicine for not following opioid prescription guidance.
Oregonians passed Ballot Measure 110 with the idea that it would reduce drug abuse. It has only made it worse to the point where we rank dead last in the nation for drug treatment. They are right to have buyer’s remorse because those in charge of implementing such a sweeping change have totally screwed it up. It’s a predictable result when those in charge want to hand out foil, pipes, and needles as their primary “treatment” method. Our goal should be to get people off of drugs, not enable their use.
Oregon Republicans offered several alternatives aimed at this goal, including HB 2310, which Democrats stonewalled even debating. We introduced a tiered approach that would include escalating penalties for possessing hard drugs. None of these were ever brought up for discussion in the 2023 session.
The fundamental flaw of M110 is that it is all carrot and no stick. We need a different approach for those struggling with addiction and unable to make the best decisions for themselves. Until we get help for those who want it and accountability for those who don’t, don’t expect our drug and homelessness problems to improve.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In