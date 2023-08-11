Charis McGaughy

After six months, the Coos Bay School District and the Coos Bay Education Association (CBEA) are still negotiating a new contract for our licensed staff members (including teachers and our licensed specialists, such as speech pathologists and school nurses). We have our final mediation session scheduled on August 8. If we are unable to reach an agreement, we then make our final offers and enter a 30-day “cooling off” period, and then the union would decide whether to go on strike mid-September.

First, we want to emphasize that we stand firmly alongside our licensed staff members and believe wholeheartedly in the immense value they bring to our students’ lives and the community at large. They are the heart and soul of our educational system, and we are committed to ensuring their voices are heard, their needs are met, and their invaluable contributions are recognized.

