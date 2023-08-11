After six months, the Coos Bay School District and the Coos Bay Education Association (CBEA) are still negotiating a new contract for our licensed staff members (including teachers and our licensed specialists, such as speech pathologists and school nurses). We have our final mediation session scheduled on August 8. If we are unable to reach an agreement, we then make our final offers and enter a 30-day “cooling off” period, and then the union would decide whether to go on strike mid-September.
First, we want to emphasize that we stand firmly alongside our licensed staff members and believe wholeheartedly in the immense value they bring to our students’ lives and the community at large. They are the heart and soul of our educational system, and we are committed to ensuring their voices are heard, their needs are met, and their invaluable contributions are recognized.
Over the past six months, we have worked closely with CBEA to put forth an offer that reflects our unwavering support and acknowledgment of the incredible work our teachers and specialists do day in and day out. Our offer includes salary increases that are the largest in recent memory, increases in health insurance benefits, enhancements to professional development opportunities, and provisions to improve working conditions. We firmly believe that this package demonstrates our commitment to valuing and supporting our teachers as they continue to go above and beyond for our students.
The final major difference in our proposals is compensation. The district has proposed increases of 6.5% for this year and 4% for next year in addition to annual 3% “step” increases. Most licensed staff would receive a salary increase of at least 16.5% during the two-year contract. When looking at the previous two-year contract, combined with this proposed contract, this means that employees who received step increases annually over the four-year period will have received over a 38% salary increase. During the same time period, our major funding source that drives our budget, the State School Fund, only increased 14%. We believe this is a generous and competitive offer and continues our commitment to offering our teacher salaries above or close to the top of the other school districts in our region.
However, it is essential to acknowledge that providing additional financial concessions at this juncture could jeopardize the careful fiscal stewardship we have upheld for years. Due to the ending of one-time state and federal funding we received for addressing COVID-related needs, we are in a budget reduction mode. We had to cut over $1 million dollars out of our general fund for the current year and are facing more reductions for next year. Our financial reality is that for every additional dollar we spend we will need to reduce somewhere else. We have carefully allocated our resources to ensure our schools have low class sizes, offer competitive salaries, are equipped with modern facilities, up-to-date technology, and provide a diverse range of educational programs. While we understand the financial challenges our staff may be facing, we believe we are making a generous offer that balances supporting our teachers and being prudent stewards of public funds.
Finally, a strike will have tremendous negative impact on our students, families, community, and staff. Our students are still struggling with the aftermath of school closures during the pandemic, and it’s heartbreaking to think of another disruption to their learning environment. Our teachers have also faced significant challenges in the classroom during this same period. Adding further disruption and uncertainty to our teachers during the new school year, including the interruption of district-paid health insurance and loss of income is also heartbreaking. We implore our teachers to work with the district during this challenging financial situation we are facing and not strike. A strike will only hurt our students, our community, our staff, and our district.
In conclusion, we are thankful for the collaboration with CBEA on the other areas that we have reached agreement to date. We stand proud of our generous offer to our highly valued licensed staff members. Our offer provides a substantial increase in compensation, keeps our compensation competitive with other districts in the region, and maintains our ability to accomplish our shared mission of ensuring each student thrives in an inclusive high-quality learning environment.
Charis McGaughy, Superintendent, wrote this on behalf of the Coos Bay School District Bargaining Team
