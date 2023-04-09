The Coos County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division is staffed by three members. Chief Civil Deputy T. Hansen, Deputy J. Owens, and Office Specialist C. Cade. It is important to note that these three office members perform ALL the duties you see below for EVERY agency in the County. (North Bend, Coos Bay, Bandon, Lakeside, Myrtle Point, Powers, Coquille, and County Jurisdictions)
• Serve Subpoenas on behalf of the District Attorney, Department of Justice, Child Support, Juvenile Department, Law Firms, and many others, including civilians with private court cases being held.
• Serve Eviction papers and remove persons from addresses as per court order.
• Serve Restraining Orders, and if requested by the courts, move the respondent out of an address. May also stand by to transfer custody of a child by court order. (We cannot do “civil standbys” without a court order)
• Serve Divorce papers, Child Custody, Summons, and Petition.
• Small Claims, Summons and Complaints, Writ of Garnishment, and other documents relating to money awards and judgments.
• Perform Foreclosed Real and Personal Property Sales and seize money and property from local businesses per court orders.
• Assist the public with information regarding Civil Process (but not give legal advice)
• Assist Patrol and investigations
We are very thankful for the difficult job the Sheriff’s Office Civil Department performs. They go above and beyond daily to care for each person they serve while providing top-notch services to Coos County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In