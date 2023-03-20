A recent article by journalist Alice Manchester in the 9 March edition of the Marshfield Times did a good job of recapping the decision by the City of Coos Bay not to display the Pride flag this coming June. It included a brief interview with Rob Taylor, who stated a belief in “equality, not equity,” and said he had lobbied for the Gadsden flag and the Christian flag, and Kamryn Stringfield, who said that the decision to fly the Pride flag in the first place was “a good first step for reconciliation in our community.”
But more than reconciliation is needed now, and the Rob Taylors of this world need to be put on notice that bigotry won’t be tolerated in Coos County, at least not officially. What we need is for the city to take a stand in what is becoming a dangerous level of threat against the safety and well-being of all gay and trans people in the United States.
The Coos Bay City Council made the decision to display the Pride flag during the month of June - Pride Month - because it was something they wished to support; to say, in essence, "We support our queer residents." Their policy was that the only flags displayed (besides government flags) would be those that they themselves felt strongly supportive of. They never had a policy of willingness to fly any flag suggested.
The Gadsden flag, which originated in Charleston, SC, is flown there for (dubious) historical reasons, but elsewhere is associated with far-right political groups, including those who are openly white supremacists. It was also carried quite proudly, it seems, by the insurrectionists at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as they stormed the building. There is no way the Coos Bay City Council can entertain as reasonable the idea of flying that flag on the boardwalk. It would, at this point, be declaring solidarity with those who tried to stop the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election, so let's dismiss that idea as transparently absurd.
The other request - the flying of the so-called Christian flag - is problematic for many reasons, one being that it is by no means universally accepted as representative of all Christians. The other relevant factor in discussions of this particular flag, is that there are well in excess of 30 churches in Coos Bay alone, making it very clear that Christianity, in many of its forms, is more than represented in the city. Despite the constant claims about "the war on Christianity" heard on the right, this is approximately one church in Coos Bay per 500 citizens. It is hardly necessary for the city government to validate the presence of this religion in Coos Bay. Despite the fact that only 64% of Americans now identify as Christian–down from 90% in 1973 - it seems to still be thriving here in rural Oregon, even without a cross-bearing flag waving on the boardwalk.
The LGBT/queer community, on the other hand, really is experiencing a war right now - one that gets more intense every day with, according to the ACLU, 399 bills currently in state legislations (all proffered by Republicans) designed to end or severely curtail the rights of this population. These laws range from making it illegal to give gender or sexual orientation counseling to young people who request it, to making it legal to turn away LGBT people from hospitals. The state of Tennessee just made it illegal for drag performers to appear in public, or in any place where they might be seen by children, because there's no greater danger to 6-year-olds than catching a glimpse of a cabaret performer parking his car; it might make them late for their active shooter preparedness training sessions.
My point is, showing active support to the queer residents of Coos Bay/Coos County couldn't be more important, or more timely. Flying the Pride flag on the boardwalk says “It’s okay to be here – you don’t have to grow up and move away anymore. We see you. We accept you.” It’s how Coos Bay says "Welcome!" to those whom the Right wants to make invisible, or otherwise mysteriously gone. At CPAC this past week, Michael Knowles (The Daily Wire) said to the audience, “For the good of society … transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely - the whole preposterous ideology, at every level.” In this environment, those who represent the city should think about how they want it to be seen.
Transgender people are actual living, breathing people, not an "ideology," and they exist in the real world, including right here in God and guns Coos County. They are our fellow citizens. For the city of Coos Bay to lower its metaphorical and literal flag right now is the worst thing it can do. Loudmouthed, professional bigots like Rob Taylor, who use threats of lawsuits and other threats to get their way, need to be sent packing. Commissioner Bob Main got the "I'll sue you!" holler from Taylor about a month ago, when Main eliminated from commissioner meetings the public comments portion of the morning as it had become an unruly free-for-all with Taylor and the rest of the Citizens Restoring Liberty crowd regularly hijacking the meetings.
They had also organized a work-around when the commission voted against opening with prayer, by having someone simply get up during the next meeting and pray out loud and then explain to us all how his faith is a county concern. Main’s response to Rob Taylor’s threat of a lawsuit if he didn’t immediately restore public comments was, “I don’t care about that.”
If only the city would stand so firm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In