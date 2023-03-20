A recent article by journalist Alice Manchester in the 9 March edition of the Marshfield Times did a good job of recapping the decision by the City of Coos Bay not to display the Pride flag this coming June. It included a brief interview with Rob Taylor, who stated a belief in “equality, not equity,” and said he had lobbied for the Gadsden flag and the Christian flag, and Kamryn Stringfield, who said that the decision to fly the Pride flag in the first place was “a good first step for reconciliation in our community.”

But more than reconciliation is needed now, and the Rob Taylors of this world need to be put on notice that bigotry won’t be tolerated in Coos County, at least not officially. What we need is for the city to take a stand in what is becoming a dangerous level of threat against the safety and well-being of all gay and trans people in the United States.



