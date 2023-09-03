With the devastating fire on Maui, the residents and visitors to the Hawaiian island are now in our thoughts and hearts. Disasters on this scale are rare, but the impact can be long lived. Watching this horrible event on Maui helped bring attention to the importance of an emergency response plan which can help a community not only survive an event but begin to rebuild.

The City Council and I were recently presented with an updated Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for the City of Coos Bay. The EOP is a very large document that details what the City's response would be in the face of an unplanned and devastating emergency, such as a natural disaster. Due to the size of the EOP, City staff reviews one third of the plan each year, so that every three years the plan is fully updated.

