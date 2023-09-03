With the devastating fire on Maui, the residents and visitors to the Hawaiian island are now in our thoughts and hearts. Disasters on this scale are rare, but the impact can be long lived. Watching this horrible event on Maui helped bring attention to the importance of an emergency response plan which can help a community not only survive an event but begin to rebuild.
The City Council and I were recently presented with an updated Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for the City of Coos Bay. The EOP is a very large document that details what the City's response would be in the face of an unplanned and devastating emergency, such as a natural disaster. Due to the size of the EOP, City staff reviews one third of the plan each year, so that every three years the plan is fully updated.
Emergency events can be something as simple as a high-wind storm that causes limited damage, to a full-scale Cascadia earthquake event. The EOP provides for a scalable response, designating the magnitude of response that correlates to the event. It establishes tasks and responsibilities that every City staff member, including the City Council and myself, will do in response to the incident and to support the community. We know and understand the roles necessary to stand up the emergency operations center to respond to the given crisis.
As a citizen, there are also steps you can take to make sure your household is better prepared for any emergency. One very significant thing is being ‘2 Weeks Ready' This simply means that you have enough supplies on hand and gathered in a single location in order for your household to shelter in place for two weeks. Each year, the Fire Department in partnership with NW Natural hosts a community educational opportunity called Get Ready Coos Bay to learn more about getting your household ready. This event will be held September 5, 2023, so be on the lookout for more information. In the meantime, you can also find a checklist that can assist you in getting ‘2 Weeks Ready’ on the Fire Department’s website.
The 2023-2025 Council Goals include increasing the number of households who have made themselves 2 Weeks Ready. The upcoming partnership event with the Fire Department and NW Natural helps us to reach that goal by spreading the word and sharing how individuals and families can be prepared for an emergency. Many of you may also know that over the last several years, through the leadership of Fire Chief Anderson and the regularly dedicated budget funds and grants collected, several locations have been established across the City to store emergency supplies. Each of these storage containers have enough emergency supplies to help support up to 2,400 individuals for a period of two weeks and are strategically located in higher elevation and near gathering areas or facilities. These supplies, along with households who follow the 2 Weeks Ready checklist, will help Coos Bay weather through an emergency event.
Finally, we are looking for opportunities to expand our emergency preparedness and post-disaster response. One of these ways is constructing a new library facility that can also shelter and feed community members following a catastrophic event. This type of dual-purpose facility could be a significant resource for the community during a time of great need following a natural disaster. As we learn more about this opportunity, we will share the information. It may help the community decide on the location of the new library and identify funding options.
Though the rebuilding from such a devastating event is unimaginable for Maui, the Hawaiian spirit is strong and with support of those than can help, Lahaina and the surrounding area will come back to life.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In