Stan Avery

It is sad but true that our growing urban “homelessness” problem has no viable structural solution. Before my wife and I knew each other, we both spent ten years strategically homeless, in cities across America, as radical evangelists.  We kept clean, fed, warm and dry, sought no help from strangers or institutions, and our camps were discrete and immaculate.  Here is what we learned on the streets: Homelessness is not the problem, it is only one consequence of the real problems, which do indeed have viable solutions, if we can find the societal resolve to enact real remedies.  

If we merely produce a plethora of modest domiciles to be made available for those who are migrating into urban areas with no resolve to provide for themselves, it will never work, so long as the homeless person remains domestically dysfunctional.  After a while, the free shelter will be degraded, and the person will be back on the street.  Trying to solve “homelessness” with structures is like someone discovering that we have a demographic suffering from insomnia and trying to fix it by building beds.   They need a cure, not a cover.                                                              

