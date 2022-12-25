Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Now that the 2022 midterm elections are over, America faces two years with the House of Representatives under Republican control while the Democratic majority retains the Senate. A split government like this means bipartisanship will be necessary to address our nation’s problems. Yet, we Americans have never been more divided, and the vitriol in our political discourse is higher than ever.

We need to fix the tone and tenor of the political conversations that we have with one another. That’s where BattlePACs, a new online platform for political discourse, comes in. By using the tried-and-true principles of gamification, BattlePACs aims to make debate not just productive again but also fun and rewarding. When more Americans engage in politics, we will see higher voting rates and a stronger democracy overall.  



