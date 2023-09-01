Once again, it appears that the Port of Coos Bay and the Bay Area communities are on a collision course as the Port pursues its goal of becoming a player in the field of container terminal and rail line shipping – with little or no interface with the general populace.

It’s difficult to understand why the Port continues these single-minded endeavors, which have always ended up in protracted legal battles which fracture the community and lead to no productive results for the Port… only a lot of public money wasted.

