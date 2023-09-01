Once again, it appears that the Port of Coos Bay and the Bay Area communities are on a collision course as the Port pursues its goal of becoming a player in the field of container terminal and rail line shipping – with little or no interface with the general populace.
It’s difficult to understand why the Port continues these single-minded endeavors, which have always ended up in protracted legal battles which fracture the community and lead to no productive results for the Port… only a lot of public money wasted.
As long as the Port continues to act (wrongly) as if it is an entity unto itself, its obvious history will continue to repeat itself. Here we go again.
This does not have to be. We strongly urge the Port to make a genuine effort to engage the public by any means possible before moving any further along on the container terminal and rail line shipping project.
This project may have some merits, but so far we, the public, have only seen disingenuousness from the Port, very little actual detail (the devil is always in the details), and a major effort by the Port Chief Operating Officer (CEO) to bypass the community – at – large by going straight to the big guys – our Federal representatives – which leaves many of us feeling like the project is being shoved down our throats whether we like it or not.
The recent town hall meeting with Senator Wyden and Congresswoman Hoyle is a perfect example. Despite reporting and take away by union people to the contrary, it was no mistake that almost all of the questions asked from the audience of 200 were NOT in support of the proposed Port project. If you (the Port office, elected officials, and supporters) knew your audience, it would have been obvious.
If the Port CEO and Commissioners can please recognize that they are A PART OF THE COMMUNITY and that having community support is a key to future success, then please begin by publicly answering on multiple public platforms and backed by scientific, shipping industry, facts, the following of many questions.
A forum with good acoustics might work. Maybe, then, we can all dialogue and find a collaborative path forward.
How do you reconcile dredging the shipping channel from 37’ depth and 300’ width to 45’ depth and 450’ width from the channel entrance to river mile 8.2 without permanently disrupting the ecology of the bay?
Where will the huge amount of toxic dredge material be deposited and what would the impact be on the marine environment, local fisheries, etc?
The public deserves a cumulative Environmental Impact Study on the former Georgia Pacific (GP) mill site from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The Port purchased this GP property for $8.1 million, of which $4 million was State covid recovery money. The Environmental Liability Transfer Co. had recently purchased this property for under $4 million and sold it to the Port without making any improvements. How can the Port justify this $8.1 million purchase by removing this industrial property from Coos county Tax rolls?
The size of the container ships being dredged for are in the 1,000’ to 1,200’ length, Post Panamax size. What will the noise level impact be beneath and above the water surface? What will the shoreline effects be from the wake, water displacement, and vibrational impacts? What will the impacts on recreational fishing, crabbing, clam digging, commercial oyster harvests, and Charleston marine fleet be from these enormous vessels?
Container ships are really tall, and the gantry cranes used to load and unload are even taller. The turnaround basin for the Post Panamax vessels will be close to the railway bridge. Will this affect airport flight traffic?
How will the container terminal handle North Spit wind velocity and its impact on 40’ loaded and unloaded containers (with gusts up to 40 mph or more)?
CEO Port of LA Gene Seroka said in an interview that it’s very difficult to successfully relocate empty containers from big hubs like LA and Chicago to remote locations. In view of that difficulty and with low volumes of exports likely for a Coos Bay terminal, how will you ensure empty containers are successfully shipped back to Coos Bay to generate income by their return to Asia?
The shipping industry media reported that the supply chain congestion at American container ports had evaporated by August 2022. Established container ports have all substantially increased capacity and made significant green energy investments. Industry media also reports overall average use of capacity at container terminals nationwide is just 72%. Doesn’t this undercut the “need” to build a new container facility here? At the least, shouldn’t it give a reason to pause and re-think the project?
The USDOT evaluation of the Port’s $1.2 Billion Mega grant application for 2022 found it failed to meet two important requirements, 1) the project will be cost-effective, and 2) the applicant has or will have sufficient legal, financial, and technical capacity to carry out the project. What specifically has the Port’s 2023 application for these funds done to alleviate those objections?
The trend in the container shipping industry has been toward ever-larger vessels. How can the Port verify that the proposed Coos Bay Container Terminal won’t become obsolete in a few years? We have a relatively small bay, an estuary that incubates salmonids and shellfish. Further dredging down the road doesn’t seem possible.
Container ports are, by nature, extremely noisy. That level of noise will directly impact high-end homes overlooking the terminal and, because of prevailing wind and terrain, all of Empire and most of North Bend. This could significantly affect property values. Are studies planned to detail noise levels and impacts?
What will terminal operating hours be? Most container terminals operate 24-7 until the vessel is unloaded.
It’s been stated that this project will create 4-8,000 jobs. Please detail this. How many permanent jobs and where? How many of these highly specialized terminal construction activities will be performed by area residents? Modern container terminals and train operations are highly automated and becoming more so. How many permanent on-site jobs will be created for Coos County residents?
If there are going to be 4000 construction jobs, what will be the impact on our housing supply? We are already deep into a severe housing shortage crisis. Where will construction workers be housed? What will be the impact on our public infrastructure? Certain major highways and intersections are already difficult to navigate during rush hours. Will these 4000 workers be single men? Have families?
To paraphrase the last questioner during the town hall meeting on July 30th (why can’t the Port learn to walk and chew gum simultaneously)? The question was regarding the lack of investment by the Port in Charleston for more and better tourist facilities, port infrastructure and shipyard improvements. Charleston is unique among coastal harbors for its charm and intimacy… terrific potential! Is there a master plan for Charleston that, of necessity, would have to be Port instigated?
Along these lines, where is the Port’s involvement in Offshore Wind Energy? The Port should be leading the charge on this but continually seems to manage to put all its eggs in one basket at a time.
Concern has grown over the past several years at the Port’s increasing lack of transparency about development plans and projects. Would the Port support creation of a Citizen Advisory Committee that brings more transparency and community involvement to ensure that the Governor-appointed Port Commission can better represent the broad interests of our area?
We look forward to your timely response.
Respectfully,
Steve Skinner
North Bend
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In