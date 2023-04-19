As I reflect on this week’s Council meeting, I can’t help but think about the centuries old idiom that many hands make light work. It emphasizes the importance of teamwork and cooperation. There is a simple truth to that saying, just as there is truth in the statement that when everyone gets involved in something, together we make a better community. This week the City Council approved three proclamations which highlight community cooperation.
The first proclamation approved by the Council was in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. It saddens me that such recognition is necessary. According to the 2021 Child Maltreatment report, there were nearly 590,000 victims of child abuse and neglect reported across our nation. National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Prevention and education services, such as the services provided by the Kids’ Hope Center here in Coos Bay can help to protect children and strengthen families.
Representatives from the Kids’ Hope Center were on hand at the Council meeting and read the proclamation which was unanimously approved by the Council. You can find out more about the Kids Hope Center at their website or by contacting Julie Marshal at (541) 269-4192 or Julie.Marshall@bayareahospital.org.
The second proclamation approved by the Council was in recognition of National Volunteer Week which this year is April 16 - 22. The week-long celebration places a spotlight on those who give of their time and talents and who collectively are bettering the communities around the nation and our world in general.
While I know many who volunteer throughout the City of Coos Bay, I was surprised to learn there are more than 170 citizens who make up the volunteer total. Some serve as volunteer firefighters, reserve police officers, disabled parking enforcement, park or marina host at one of the City’s many parks, or in the Library. Others give of their time and talents as they serve on one of the many city related boards, committees or commissions such as: Budget Committee, Planning Commission, Design Assistance Team, Library Board, Parks Commission, Tree Board, Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board, Library Facilities Steering Committee, City Council, Urban Renewal Agency Board, etc. Collectively, they have donated thousands of hours of their time. I thank each and every one of you for your service.
The third proclamation approved by Council was in recognition of National Telecommunicator’s Week. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW) is held annually during the second week of April to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice. The City operates North Coos 9-1-1 and collectively our 14 public safety dispatchers provide service for not only for the Coos Bay Police and Fire departments, they answer 9-1-1 calls and provide dispatching services for the cities of Coquille and North Bend as well as Coquille Tribal Police, CTCLUSI Tribal Police and SWOCC Security. I am so grateful for our dedicated and professional public safety dispatch team who are there to help us all during the emergencies of life.
