As I read Stan Avery’s letter of 9/17/22 a familiar feeling set in: weariness. Marxists! They’re behind every tree these days, waiting to leap out and make our children embrace Communism, hate America and, through evil Critical Race Theory, feel bad about themselves for being White. That is certainly a full school day! And as we’re in school, let’s review!

Does Avery think the Frankfurt School is a physical place? (It’s not; it’s a school of thought associated with the Goethe University), The work of the men of the Frankfurt School was a great deal more complex than Yay, Marxism! The philosophers of the FS were serious men interrogating various forms of social organization, including but not only capitalism, Marxism, and Leninism, with a profound interest in how those systems are limited and limiting to the people living and working within them, and how those systems and their limitations might explain the turbulence of the early 20th century. The term Critical Theory is defined by such investigation, with an eye to effecting changes in the society to the benefit of that society. I have no idea whether any of the members of this group “fled” to Columbia University or not, but of course Critical Theory in general continues inside universities and in more loosely organized groups.

