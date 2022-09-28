As I read Stan Avery’s letter of 9/17/22 a familiar feeling set in: weariness. Marxists! They’re behind every tree these days, waiting to leap out and make our children embrace Communism, hate America and, through evil Critical Race Theory, feel bad about themselves for being White. That is certainly a full school day! And as we’re in school, let’s review!
Does Avery think the Frankfurt School is a physical place? (It’s not; it’s a school of thought associated with the Goethe University), The work of the men of the Frankfurt School was a great deal more complex than Yay, Marxism! The philosophers of the FS were serious men interrogating various forms of social organization, including but not only capitalism, Marxism, and Leninism, with a profound interest in how those systems are limited and limiting to the people living and working within them, and how those systems and their limitations might explain the turbulence of the early 20th century. The term Critical Theory is defined by such investigation, with an eye to effecting changes in the society to the benefit of that society. I have no idea whether any of the members of this group “fled” to Columbia University or not, but of course Critical Theory in general continues inside universities and in more loosely organized groups.
The current bugbear, Critical Race Theory, began at the end of the 1960s (not 1989), and became a formal study at Harvard and other Law Schools as developed by Derrick Bell and others in the 1970s. Derrick Bell was a professor and leading civil rights lawyer; he was Harvard’s first African-American tenured law professor. I can find nothing in his bio to support the contention that he was a “Marxist who launched CRT in 1989.” Courses in CRT have been taught in law schools since the 1970s. It’s currently taught at South Carolina Law School, where Senator Lindsey Graham got his law degree, so he certainly knows what CRT is and where and why it’s taught, yet he stood on the floor of the Senate and declared that “Critical Race Theory teaches children to hate themselves,” a statement he had to know was false.
So what is CRT, and what does it strive to teach?
CRT grew out of the civil rights era, and was developed to look closely at, within the context of criminal law classes, the inequities of the legal system, and how race factors into all aspects of law, from how they’re written to how they’re applied, to how sentencing is imposed. The issue of this disparity under the law came into especially sharp focus in the early 80s, during the so-called crack epidemic which saw mostly white, wealthy defendants prosecuted mildly for powder cocaine offenses, while mostly Black, poor defendants were prosecuted harshly and incarcerated in record numbers for exactly the same amounts of the crack form of cocaine. Given that a cornerstone of the legal system of the United States is the idea of equality under the law, it is self-evidently very important that any ways in which our legal system fails to meet this ideal be thoroughly examined and corrected. Critical Race Theory recognizes that some of these ways are insidious, and it strives to shine a light on this for law students.
CRT has never been taught in grades K-12 in the United States (or anywhere else). The current hysteria around the subject began, as so many false narratives do, at Fox News after a 2020 story from the UK was picked up. President Trump seized on it, and began to rail against it being taught “in schools.” When “schools” got translated to K-12, I don’t know, but CRT has never been taught to children in K-12 public schools, but still, quickly we were off to the races with this as the new liberal conspiracy to taint the purity of the nation’s children–the ones we don’t molest or eat.
Finally, let’s look at this part of Avery’s uneducated rant about “neo-Marxists”: “...their new buzz-word doctrine, White privilege.” The idea that privilege accrues to being White/European is not new, nor is it particularly controversial let alone Marxist, given that there are hundreds (thousands) of years of evidence of it just lying around, and plenty right here in his letter. For example, referring to the Roma people as gypsies in 2021 with the internet at one’s fingertips,
or the “persona non grata” status of Native Americans that Avery refers to (populi non grata, please). This is certainly the first time I’ve heard the coast-to-coast genocide of virtually the entire indigenous population referred to in that way! And hardly “over the course of a century.” More like five centuries and continuing to today, where the US government still refuses to honor, or cancels suddenly, treaties written 150 years ago, and while the standard of living on reservations descends to new lows. Populi non grata, indeed. Populi mortuum, in fact.
The real point I’d like to make to those who invoke Marxism is this: If Karl Marx were alive today and looking at the state of things here in the US, he’d point straight to the heart of the problem. The underclass on the Left and the underclass on the Right are fully engaged in internecine warfare, while the rich and super-rich take everything–and I do mean everything. 85% of the world’s household wealth belongs to less than 10% of its population, while the bottom half of that population owns less than 1%. We–the 1%--should unite against this stunning and atrocious situation to change it, but instead we fight idiotic culture wars and refuse to see that doing so hurts only us. The wealthy power brokers cheerfully fund and foment both sides of this war, as it keeps the rest of us occupied and blind, which helps only them. Until we wake up, maybe through reading a bit of Marx and Engel, nothing will change.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In