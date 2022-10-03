Senator Dick Anderson

In nearly every corner of Oregon, manufacturers provide living-wage jobs while innovating constantly to increase sustainability. They make wine and cheese, paper and wood products. They turn recycled plastic into broadband conduit and garbage into paper products. They make semiconductors, too.

The success of the manufacturing sector has made Oregon a national outlier. Manufacturing employment increased by 14% between 1969 and 2019 even as manufacturing jobs nationwide declined by 34%, according to research conducted by ECONorthwest. That’s a good thing, as median earnings for full-time manufacturing employees exceed those of workers in other industries by 17%, a premium that exists across racial and ethnic categories. In total, manufacturing contributes $33 billion to Oregon’s gross domestic product annually. A 10% increase in manufacturing output would generate an additional $800 million in state and local government revenue.

