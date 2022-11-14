Whether this involves holiday work events or family gatherings, it can be tough to manage sobriety while in recovery. There is always a temptation.

In contrast, it can be challenging for most people to avoid excessive alcohol use over the holiday season.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments