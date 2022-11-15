A respected source of federal government news, The Hill, ran an op-ed last December 9, entitled : "The biggest threat to Medicare you’ve never even heard of" stating: “[M]illions of seniors are quietly being enrolled into a program run by third-party middlemen called Medicare Direct Contracting (DC). This is occurring without their full knowledge or consent. If left unchecked, the DC program could radically transform Medicare within a few years, without input from seniors or even a vote by Congress."

The article is referencing a national transformation of 30 million enrollees within the "Traditional Medicare" portion of Medicare. Plan year 3 starts this January. If you still pay tax-withholding to support funding, or hope Medicare continues, transformation details merit concern. Critically, transformation skips over Medicare Advantage, with 28 million separate privatized insurance enrollees, outside "Traditional Medicare." But risks to their subsidized bliss are forthcoming.

