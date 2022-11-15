A respected source of federal government news, The Hill, ran an op-ed last December 9, entitled : "The biggest threat to Medicare you’ve never even heard of" stating: “[M]illions of seniors are quietly being enrolled into a program run by third-party middlemen called Medicare Direct Contracting (DC). This is occurring without their full knowledge or consent. If left unchecked, the DC program could radically transform Medicare within a few years, without input from seniors or even a vote by Congress."
The article is referencing a national transformation of 30 million enrollees within the "Traditional Medicare" portion of Medicare. Plan year 3 starts this January. If you still pay tax-withholding to support funding, or hope Medicare continues, transformation details merit concern. Critically, transformation skips over Medicare Advantage, with 28 million separate privatized insurance enrollees, outside "Traditional Medicare." But risks to their subsidized bliss are forthcoming.
Transformation "aligns" Traditional Medicare enrollees into new systems across America which critics claim 'mimic' Medicare Advantage funding techniques well-documented as contributing to early Medicare Trust Fund insolvency, and systematic care denial impacting quality of care.
Each new network system is formed by a new localized controlling entity ranging from an insurance company, major clinic or hospital system. They in turn will create and coordinate their new area provider networks. All Medicare enrollees having recent or existing primary care relationships with any provider employed by or networking with such new "entity," will be automatically 'aligned' or enrolled into that entity -- without notice or consent.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), says no enrollee Medicare benefits will be impacted or reduced. Care can be sought outside the assigned network. The CMS goal is full enrollee transformation by 2030. A Peace Health newly-created for-profit entity was one the early original entities, which now approach 200.
This current national model is called ACO-REACH, standing for Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health. The single controlling local entity shaping each new envisioned network is designated as a "DCE" -- for "direct contracting entity." Such DCE will receive all CMS payments for all providers servicing 'aligned' enrollees.
Such "Accountable Care" DCE entities are not geographically limited or defined. They can coordinate care through all their service networks, which can reach over multiple states, and overlap with multiple other DCEs. Over three years, CMS has rebranded contracting entities into DCEs and now "Accountable Care Organizations" or "ACOs." I use the term "DCE."
Strong nationally voiced concerns on this CMS transformation prompted a January 5, 2022, letter from 53 Congressmen to the CMS and Dept. of Health and Human Services, stating (in part): "Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs)…are privately owned and controlled coverage networks in which for-profit companies are paid monthly to cover beneficiaries’ healthcare. Any funds left over after it covers care are kept as profits, creating a perverse motive to decrease the quality and volume of seniors’ care…These models transform the care of a Traditional Medicare beneficiary to care typically seen in a private Medicare Advantage (MA) plan despite the fact that the patient chose not to enroll in an MA plan. In order to protect Medicare solvency and Medicare beneficiaries, we respectfully request…to discuss how to stop the expansion of these Direct Contracting Models.”
CMS responded by rebranding the system name to ACO-REACH. It also added funding to DCE entities to expand health equity concerns and care coordination addressing documented health impacts from area-wide racial or social determinants, including insufficient food, housing or transportation. Aspects of home-health and tele-health care were enlarged. DCE board governance mandates were raised to include 75% provider participation and some 'beneficiary' participation.
But critically, traditional fee-for-service payments to participating network providers, are dead. Instead, CMS funds entity DCEs with methods unrelated to actual care that mimic Medicare Advantage. This means advance payment for expected yearly network care costs based on enrolled patient diagnostic coding. Enrollees are stacked into diagnostic benchmark levels which set CMS funding amounts.
Regretfully, this consistently promotes "upcoding" of enrollee conditions, fostering higher benchmark payment levels. In March, 2022, Bloomberg financial news stated: "A federal watchdog warned in March that coding differences brought Medicare Advantage plans $12 billion in excess payments in 2020, compared to what traditional Medicare would have paid to cover the same population. The cumulative extra payments since 2007 will soon top $100 billion, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, or MedPAC." Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) recently stated: "... over the past twelve years, Medicare Advantage...has actually cost the federal government $143 billion more than traditional Medicare.”
This was all reconfirmed October 8, by a New York Times article, "The Cash Monster Was Insatiable’: How Insurers Exploited Medicare for Billions," describing extensive internal network incentives minimizing or avoiding care and actual costs, and raising issues about quality of care.
The respected health care research nonprofit, The Commonwealth Fund, states that "Older and more recent studies alike have largely found that Medicare Advantage plans cost the government and taxpayers more than traditional Medicare on a per beneficiary basis. In 2022, that additional cost was about 4 percent down from a peak of 17 percent in 2009."
And administrative overhead costs of Medicare Advantage dwarf those in Traditional Medicare by a factor of 5 or 6. Such huge payments result in huge profits. And CMS allows extra funding to directly subsidize Medicare Advantage no or low premium costs, or "extra" benefits, like dental services. Seeking a share, by becoming a health care provider, Walmart just announced major engagements with one of the largest Medicare Advantage carriers.
While Trust Fund over-payments to Medicare Advantage mount, future mimicked subsidies to new ACO-REACH entities will shut the Trust Fund financial curtain sooner: 2028 is a projected date. All enrollees, including in Medicare Advantage, will suddenly face major uncertainty on continued coverages and costs.
Transformation critics foresee dramatic Trust Fund solvency trauma as a long-term strategy goal politically enabling complete conversion of Medicare tax flows and enrollees into a fully privatized insurance system. For decades, insurance industry vested interests, in and out of Congress, voiced support for a simpler "voucher" system of CMS check payments to enrollees who then buy their own private insurance carrier.
Transformation critics fear a Medicare Advantage inspired insolvency politically eliminates Medicare as an efficient quality-care example for a future Medicare-For-All national health care policy for all the public, beyond just Baby Doomers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In