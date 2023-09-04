Is it just me, or does anyone else feel that the planet has gone mad since the pandemic ended? Just last month we hit a milestone where the number of daily deaths in the U.S. are no longer greater than what has been historically normal, meaning COVID is no longer having an impact. Implication? The pandemic is over.
So, what happened to the society we used to recognize pre-COVID? I seem to remember a time when people got along, went to the office to work every day and prices seemed semi-normal. Heck, even airline travel was reasonable. Now it’s not unusual to find ticket rates approaching $1,500 for what used to be a $500 flight, and the average bill at your favorite dining establishment has routinely doubled. And as for that $1,500 flight, your money now entitles you to flight delays and cancellations, the comfort of the middle seat, no meal and planned overnight stays at an airport which was not in your travel plans. Prices on goods in general seem to have taken on a parabolic trajectory.
Why is this? Well, we all got used to sitting at home on the couch, either working remotely or doing nothing, and then given lots of free COVID crisis money. Time plus free cash plus a computer plus boredom equals purchases. Add to this the significant pandemic created supply line deficiencies and you get the cost of goods skyrocketing.
Since when did going through the drive-through at McDonalds run well over $8 for what used to be a $4 meal? And what ever happened to the dollar menu? Well, when McDonalds is advertising at over $20 per hour for counter help plus a sign-on bonus, there’s part of your answer. When I worked there I got $3, and we added up the bills by hand and memorized even complex orders. I realize that was a few years ago, but still, $20 for McDonald’s? And it’s not even fast anymore. The rapid wage increases have required retailers to raise prices by ridiculous amounts since costs are always passed on to consumers. Interestingly, this hyperinflation has essentially more than negated any advantage that the new additional income may have provided.
Another area that makes zero sense is the price of concert tickets. Google data just last month showed that Taylor Swift concert tickets for her most recent tour ranged from $900 to $20,000 (not a misprint) with an average of $1,250 per ticket! And regardless of these prices, she packs the stadiums. Most people won’t even get tickets! There was a story in the NYT’s where many people who cannot get tickets will travel to the venues anyway (Singapore was the example) just to be near the event and experience it from a near-by parking lot. Where is all this money coming from?
And how about housing prices. Has anyone tried to purchase into this red-hot market recently? The post pandemic housing mania has led to price escalations ranging between 50-100% in most markets. There are no signs of this slowing down even with interest rates rising to their highest levels in 22 years. And why is it that the only tool being used to control inflation and housing costs is raising interest rates? Has this helped in the housing market? If anything, sellers are just keeping homes off the market until rates drop again causing prices to go even higher due to inventory shortages. No one can afford to give up their homes, especially if sitting on an old 3% mortgage.
What dictates the price of housing and goods? Supply and demand. Since demand is still clearly out of control, instead of decreasing demand by making credit more expensive (which clearly isn’t working) how about focusing on increasing supply? You flood the market with goods and prices would plummet. This is probably too simplistic a view, but so far the decreased demand approach isn’t working.
The pandemic brought a number of government programs which offered a windfall of free cash to both individuals and businesses, plus the incentive (at times mandate) to stay home, which as mentioned had people spending that cash. The supply and demand issue has also hit the travel industry, hard. After the pandemic, there was a huge pent up travel demand. The mindset now being that life is unpredictable and possibly short, so I’d better travel now, or I may never get another chance.
It seems that since the pandemic ended, everyone who had a personal bucket list had to complete it, and right away! Have you tried to go anywhere lately? It’s a nightmare. Maybe that romantic trip to the Amalfi coast you’ve dreamed about? Forget it, with the enormous crowds, you’ll be lucky to even see the coast assuming you can get anywhere near it. And do you want to go camping? How about making your reservation a year in advance to guarantee a spot. Would you like to see a national park. Don’t expect to drive through one with the kids, ever again. Nope, you’ll park in the designated lot and take the shuttle bus, while they lecture to you about the risks of dehydration and not feeding the bears.
Yet, regardless of these new hardships, there’s still the prevailing attitude of, “I’d better do this now before someone pulls out the rug again”. So, none of the above seems to matter, and people are still booking at unprecedented rates anyway and traveling isn’t fun anymore.
Also, during the pandemic we’ve gone through a period of wage inflation like we’ve never seen before. This is partially due to aggressive minimum wage increases combined with the difficulty filling service positions which nobody wants anymore. Everyone wants to work from home. The new work standard has become the remote employee. Hands on jobs are hugely out of vogue. During the pandemic, the generation Z and X’ers got used to staying home. Because of the isolation the pandemic created, pet ownership for companionship exploded. And now, even though the pandemic is over, everyone still just wants to stay home with Fido, with minimal job supervision and flexible hours, while making what seem like overly generous salaries for the effort put in.
What we used to call “work ethic” has been totally redefined by the new order. Working out of a conventional office seems to be over. I’m guessing that it would be impossible to successfully bring back a new season of the show The Office. It would fail after episode #1. Who wants to watch Steve Carell in his apartment, still in pajamas, interacting with other characters over computers.
Even activities like shopping have been made less active. No longer do we drive to the local store looking for what we need, we instead look it up on Amazon and have UPS bring it. If we do get it at a local store, we can arrange curb side pick-up and not even have to go inside. Heck, we don’t even need to shop for our own groceries, stores have shoppers that will do that for you as well and then deliver them.
I recall a very forward-thinking sequel of The Planet of the Apes where Charlton Heston has time-travelled to a period on earth where humans have evolved away any need for a body and are now just brains sustained under glass domes. Sometimes I look around and it almost feels we are headed that way. Heck, we don’t even pedal bikes anymore. Bikes, scooters and skateboards have all become electric and don’t require any effort.
Companies such as Google have tried to get employees to return the office, attempting to mandate days when employees must be physically present, but with great resistance. There is significant value in actual personal human interaction, something that a zoom meeting will never replicate. Sometimes, with the isolation the pandemic has created and the disappearance of the service sector, I’m left wondering how much longer society can function effectively.
Maybe it’s just me, but often it feels like the world has become totally disconnected from things that really matter. We no longer value what is tangible. What is valued now seems only a mirage, like some guy we don’t know doing Instagram posts, and that people, given their on-line personas, have also become fictitious representations of who they really are. Nothing seems meaningfully real anymore. I’m afraid the next decade will tell us if this new world order is going to hold up.
And what about medicine? During the pandemic doctors took to telemedicine which seemed a pretty impersonal way to provide care, yet was a safe way to interact in the face of an unknown pandemic agent. Now that doctors are back in their offices, I’m not sure that care has gotten any more personal, as administrative burdens, electronic records and escalating expenses have your doctor preoccupied. Additionally, have you even tried to find a doctor? During the pandemic, many doctors, who were already pushed to the threshold of administrative burnout, just bailed. There are far fewer doctors now than we had pre-pandemic, and the population has never been less healthy.
The pandemic led to inactivity, poor diets and delayed medical care, all with unfortunate medical consequences. Also, COVID itself continues to take a toll on many unfortunate individuals in the form of long COVID as well as new seasonal variants.
Effect on education: The pandemic left children struggling and behind like never before. Studies have shown that standardized scores in math and reading dropped substantially when children were pulled out of the classrooms. It seems that in the U.S., on-line/zoom style learning doesn’t work. Societies around the globe found that students lost their enthusiasm for learning when the structured classroom format was absent. The at-home format might work for some, but for the great majority it was clearly ineffective.
Additionally, extracurricular activities such as music and sports, which are so important during development, were all cancelled during the pandemic. Normal learning requirements for standard age groups have had to be modified to adjust for how far behind the average child in the U.S. has fallen during the pandemic. And what about the ceremonies? How many high school and college students never got a formal graduation? It was really quite tragic.
Those were critical developmental years which can never be recovered. In addition to school disruption the virus also brought us the greatest polarizations our society has seen, perhaps since the civil war. With all of this, anxiety and depressive issues in our youth have never been at higher levels. Most young people will thrive in a life which has a stabile foundation. The last three years have exposed our young members of society to anything but that.
And what about the virus? Will it ever be gone? Clearly not. Reports just last month show we have entered into the annual summer COVID surge with hospitalizations once again mounting. Additionally, experts predict that COVID will always remain one of the top 10 causes of mortality in the world over time. Clearly COVID the disease and the unanticipated effects of pandemic management will have an impact on our society for years to come. We still don’t know just how well we’ll adapt.
Doc H
