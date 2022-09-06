This is a follow up to my letter to the the editor of 5-3-22, trying to let Coos Bay voters know that the main entry area to John Topits Park faced total destruction with major disruptions to adjacent areas if the new library measure was passed by them.
That measure was defeated for what seems to be three main reasons. It was too expensive, it was (is) the wrong site and, finally, a fair number of people believe libraries are no longer relevant.
It is my understanding that the city of Coos Bay will try again to get a version of the measure passed. I am still completely opposed to the park site; but just saying no to something does not move the discussion forward.
There are many of us who believe libraries are still relevant and needed (a different discussion). We also know there is a viable site downtown that is available until 9-30-22...possible longer if the city commits to a serious discussion.
A library on this site (McAuley Hospital) would cost less, could be platinum level green, enhances rather than destroys habitat, requires no expensive traffic control, is already connected to Coos Bay's civic and city infrastructure and actually meets the purpose of urban renewal which is to remove blight. The park site offers none of these.
No site plan for the park location has been released by the city. The information they have released is skimpy, difficult to find, contradictory and incomplete, but here is what can be pieced together.
The city calls this site a ridge. It is not. It is more of a small peninsula surrounded on three sides by wetlands, water and bog/swamp. Its widest section is barely 200' at most, but narrows fairly quickly going north and at the southeast end (where the grassy area by the parking lot is located). That area is below grade and has standing water most of the year (how much depending on rainfall). It is actually part of the wetlands which run along the east side of the peninsula.
It appears that a very large building (almost 33,000 sq. ft.) will try to be “shoehorned” onto a very small site...hitting on or extending into wetlands on the east and bog/swamp on the west. This will require “fill” to remove the wetlands and the bog. According to the Dept. of State Lands and the D.E.Q., that requires mitigation and mitigation requires more time and money. The city, as of early May, has not filed any notification and does not yet know if they will get approval. Cart before the horse? Is the city planning to fill all of the acre and a half swamp of the west side or just part of it and leave the rest for the mosquitoes?
Fill on the east side is even more of a problem. The overflow for the upper lake is situated there marking one end of a dike constructed by the National Guard with state funds to create the upper and lower lakes. As soon as water goes over the spillway, it starts the lower lake. In the event of a large quake that dike will surely fail.
I might also point out that any survey work done recently is done some 16 (?) years into a 'drought pattern' and is not reflective of normal precipitation levels. I can remember years where the water level in the lower lake/wetlands there rose to touch the underside of the small bridge at the north end of the peninsula with water covering the paved trail there.
Wherever fill is used, it is still going to be fill on top of “saturated” soil. Isn't that somewhat the problem with the current library site?
As near as can be ascertained, this 33,000 sq. ft. building will begin approximately where the paved trail now lies starting at the parking lot and going west over the rise...starting about halfway along the grassy area and continuing to the bog/swamp area - some 211'. From this east/west trail the building will go north about 283' along the paved trail starting near the current bench with the bulk of the building going on the east side except for an extension to the west into the bog. The building will end about where the trail splits... left going along the lower lake or straight ahead to the little bridge.
It has been stated repeatedly that only a “few trees” will be removed. The truth is that to accommodate this building, to allow for construction, to allow for more parking, to allow for completely relocating and rebuilding the paved trail system there will have to be a clearcut of well over two acres with well more than 200 trees removed. The tree “cathedral” which is the hallmark of the entry to John Topits Park will be no more.
And, by the way, the road down to the parking lot will be moved to turn right downhill as soon as one passes under the wrought iron entry gate. Fifty or more mature trees gone.
May I also note that where the surveyors did their work, they hacked off the understory and left it – destroying bird habitat and creating a nice area of fire fuel.
When John Topits Park was created some 30+ years ago, it was to be a wild lands park and was hailed by the governor of our state as such. The most “wild” part of the park was the area being proposed for destruction or to be heavily impacted by same. The only pair of nesting great horned owls are (were?) there. The great blue heron's favorite feeding are (was?) there. There were many, many bird species including three kinds of woodpeckers working on the old snags. These (named) species are shy birds and easily scared off. They will never return if the area is removed.
The direction to go is to make the park more “wild” and encourage wildlife to return and stay. Global warming science tells us how vitally important wild lands, wetlands and maturing old growth are coming to be (always were, in fact).
Build the needed dispatch center with a new police sub-station on the Gussies site (a blighted building) on Newmark and Schoneman. That would help the Devereaux Center and Empire.
Build any emergency services “center” by working a deal with SWOYA, a far better location with ample room for the logistics and staging that emergencies require. The park site will never be suitable for that.
And build a library that is less expensive and far more accessible by creating another “jewel” for Coos Bay rather than destroying one it already has.
Steve Skinner is a former federal level education specialist based in Washington, D.C. He began a second career as a landscape gardener 35 years ago (now mostly retired). He has volunteered several thousands of hours in public parks and spaces specializing in removal of invasives. He resides in North Bend within walking distance of John Topits Park.
