Coos Bay Library sign

The current Coos Bay Public Library sits on Anderson Avenue downtown.

 Zack Demars, The World

This is a follow up to my letter to the the editor of 5-3-22, trying to let Coos Bay voters know that the main entry area to John Topits Park faced total destruction with major disruptions to adjacent areas if the new library measure was passed by them.

That measure was defeated for what seems to be three main reasons. It was too expensive, it was (is) the wrong site and, finally, a fair number of people believe libraries are no longer relevant.

2
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments