Each week in Coos and Curry County, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual is guilty of a crime.

This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Does Coos Bay need a more restrictive smoking ordinance?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments