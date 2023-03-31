At the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, we deal with several incidents throughout a typical day.  We recognize the frustrations of our citizens and do whatever we can to help.  However, a significant point of anger directed at Deputies is when we have to tell a person that a matter is civil.  The law is evident in the issues a peace officer can handle.  Our authority is limited by statute to criminal cases alone, and only through an investigative process may we act against someone who has committed a crime.  

The other side of the law would be civil.  Civil law becomes involved when we discuss contracts, agreements, and property lines.  While it is true that the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has a “civil” division, the responsibilities of this division are limited to serving subpoenas, writs, and other court orders handed down to the Sheriff’s Office from the courts.  Our civil division often carries out those processes when a judge orders the Sheriff’s Office to do so.  This is often seen by the public and is evident in evictions.

