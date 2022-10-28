Ahead of the 2022 General Election, as your Coos County Clerk, I want to ensure that voters have trust and confidence in our system and are assured that every eligible vote will count. I have served as your clerk for the past 10 months and have worked as an employee in the Coos County Clerk’s Elections Department for more than 20 years, in total I have worked in public service for nearly 30 years.

Through my experience, I am confident in the integrity of our elections in Oregon. Oregonians have been voting by mail almost exclusively since 1998. Voting by mail is convenient, safe, and secure in Oregon.

