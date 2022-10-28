Ahead of the 2022 General Election, as your Coos County Clerk, I want to ensure that voters have trust and confidence in our system and are assured that every eligible vote will count. I have served as your clerk for the past 10 months and have worked as an employee in the Coos County Clerk’s Elections Department for more than 20 years, in total I have worked in public service for nearly 30 years.
Through my experience, I am confident in the integrity of our elections in Oregon. Oregonians have been voting by mail almost exclusively since 1998. Voting by mail is convenient, safe, and secure in Oregon.
In 2020, our state had a voter turnout rate of almost 80 percent – 79 percent in Coos County -- among the highest in the nation.
Election Day is right around the corner and Coos County voters can expect to receive their ballots in the coming days. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, or postmarked by Election Day, if you want your vote to count.
Oregonians are right to trust that their ballots are secure. We take election laws and procedures seriously in our office and work every day to ensure that they are followed. We have an incredible team who care as much as you do that your ballot is accurately and efficiently counted.
We can’t do it alone though. Coos County residents play an important role in ensuring the safety and security of our elections. After you fill out your ballot, don’t forget to sign the envelope before sending it back.
We match those signatures against the ones we have on your voter registration to ensure that the ballot has been returned by the voter for whom it was intended. Each ballot also has a unique barcode, which helps us track it and make sure no one votes more than once.
Once your ballot is accepted, we will count it using a certified and tested tabulation machine. We will follow up with a random hand count of the paper ballots to verify the results. Our office welcomes the public to observe these activities — ballot processing to include signature verification, and ballot counting — because we believe that transparency is the best way to build trust. Without a doubt, election security is a team effort that includes you, me and all of those who work hard to ensure that the elections we administer and the information that we communicate about them is accurate, secure and transparent.
As always, we’re here to help. Please do not hesitate to call our office at 541-396-7610 or email us at elections@co.coos.or.us if you have any questions, concerns or need additional information.
Our team wants Coos County voters to have confidence in our election process and we are looking forward to doing our part to make democracy work.
