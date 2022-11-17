Lee Paterson

Lee Paterson

I saw Oregon Senator Ron Wyden’s most recent political ad on television regarding the forest fires in Oregon. I was encouraged to find that he supports increasing efforts to reduce the unhealthy fuel loads on our federal forest lands through thinning projects and the use of prescribed burning.

I also support his efforts to increase funding for more equipment to aid firefighters in their effort to control and suppress fires on our federal forest lands. I understand and appreciate Sen. Wyden’s initiatives. In fact, I find them very encouraging.

