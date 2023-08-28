State Rep. Gomberg

State Rep. Gomberg addresses the audience.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Oregon’s coast is increasingly shaped by the climate crisis. Sea level rise, more severe flooding, intensifying storms, and ocean acidification are threatening our coastal communities and their ocean-based economies.

Climate change is causing bluff erosion, receding shorelines, and impacts on shellfish populations. In the face of these challenges, we have tremendous opportunity to implement innovative solutions that will help Oregonians adapt and thrive in a changing climate. We are not standing by helplessly and watching climate change wreak havoc on our coasts.

0
1
0
0
0





Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments