We think malaria is a problem faced only by humid, hot countries. But just over a century ago, the disease thrived as far north as Siberia and the Arctic Circle and was endemic in 36 U.S. states. Back then, malaria is estimated to have killed 80,000 people yearly in Europe and North America.

Much of the developed world countries eliminated malaria in the 1950s through increased prosperity, housing and breakthroughs in medication and insecticides. As people became wealthier, mosquito breeding ground marshes were drained, and increased livestock meant mosquitos had animals to bite instead of humans.

