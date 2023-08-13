The last articles I have put out these past couple of months have been pretty heavy, full of concerning issues and ongoing struggles which your Sheriff’s Office deals with on a regular basis. I thought I might shift gears and share with you some frivolous fun!
Recently, I got to spend some time at the Coos County Fair. Many folks don’t know that I was born in Coos Bay and raised in Myrtle Point. I was a 4-H kid who showed dairy cows from my grandparent’s farm. I spent a lot of time at the Coos County fair as a kid in and around the 4-H program. I so very appreciate and understand the work that those kids put into preparing to show for just a couple of days down at the fair. Most of all, I recognize the work ethic which is instilled in these young people as they grow up and prepare to go out into the workforce.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been running a booth down at the fair where we are promoting our office and trying to find applicants who may be interested in being a Deputy Sheriff. As I have written about before, we have been experiencing a hiring crisis. We are desperately working to bring the will of our bosses, you, the people, to fruition and open our jail the fullest capacity possible. Recently, our commissioners approved a pay raise for sworn personnel at the office to promote hiring and retention of personnel in order to meet that goal. We are working to get these folks tested and through the hiring process, which is extensive, in order to bring them on board.
We often get a lot of questions regarding what is entailed in the hiring process. We normally start out with the Oregon Physical Agility Test or ORPAT. This test is physically rigorous and requires applicants to run a set obstacle course. Once the obstacle course is completed there is a push pull machine where the weight must be pushed in with six revolutions made, then pulled out with six revolutions made. The time we require this to be completed in is six minutes. However, the time the state requires recruits to complete this course at the end of the academy is five minutes, thirty seconds. You can learn more about the ORPAT here: https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/CJ/Pages/ORPAT.aspx.
Following the ORPAT there is a written testing component. There are two tracks which can be used to take this. Often, after the ORPAT we offer the POST Law Enforcement Test which comprises of timed sections. Abilities such as reading, writing and arithmetic are tested to ensure folks can meet the mental requirements of the position. The National Testing Network (NTN) test is proctored by Southwestern Oregon Community College and tests many of the same attributes.
If an applicant takes all of the required NTN testing and passes, they are done. If an applicant goes through the POST test we will ask them to return for an interview before an interview panel. Once applicants complete the testing phase, they are offered conditional employment and must undergo a thorough background investigation. Upon completion of the background investigation there are medical tests which the applicant undergoes to ensure they can physically do the job and a psychological evaluation which ensures they can mentally do the job. These testing processes are all accepted by the state licensing agency for peace officers which is the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). You can learn more about DPSST here: https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/pages/default.aspx.
Once applicants are hired, they must go through the Field Training and Evaluation Program with a Field Training Officer Coach, and then attend the academy either for corrections or police. There is an 18-month employee probation period and then the employee becomes fully vetted.
I know, it is a lot, and it is not necessarily easy, but neither is the job.
Anyway, back to the fair. I had an opportunity to judge in the final round of the apple pie contest. I can tell you that all of the entries were exceptional, but there must be a winner after all. I am glad I don’t have to take the ORPAT after judging that. I had the opportunity to talk to several folks I know in the community. Many south county residents know me, or my family from growing up here and the fair is always an exciting opportunity to see some of these folks, shirt tail relatives and friends who I do not always get to see.
It was great to visit the booth of Lisa Slater who is a wonderful local author who recently wrote a book about K9 Odin, one of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9’s. I also got to visit the booth of Christina Gray, Nazarene Pastor and wife to Deputy Justin Gray who also runs a small business with a laser. They make amazing etches into just about anything one can think of. It was great to see Cutco James who sells Cutco knives and the folks from CFPA and Charleston Fire. There were booths from Bay Area Hospital and Coos Health and Wellness. Bussman’s Mobile Butchering was there with pepper sticks and jerky. There were so many local businesses and things to see.
Lunch was a gyro and a glass of lemonade and after it was all said and done, I can say it was a Fair Day after all. Of course, the Sheriff was running around talking to everyone, holding babies and what not, it is what he does and he is good at it! We here at the Coos County Sheriff’s Office are just so privileged to be part of this community of (mostly) good folks. It makes us want to work all the harder. So, Boss, it was good to see you at the fair and we look forward to the good things you all motivate us to do in the future. There is always opportunity for improvement, so please reach out when you think of something. I hope your everyday is a Fair Day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In