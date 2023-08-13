The last articles I have put out these past couple of months have been pretty heavy, full of concerning issues and ongoing struggles which your Sheriff’s Office deals with on a regular basis.  I thought I might shift gears and share with you some frivolous fun!

Recently, I got to spend some time at the Coos County Fair.  Many folks don’t know that I was born in Coos Bay and raised in Myrtle Point.  I was a 4-H kid who showed dairy cows from my grandparent’s farm.  I spent a lot of time at the Coos County fair as a kid in and around the 4-H program.  I so very appreciate and understand the work that those kids put into preparing to show for just a couple of days down at the fair.  Most of all, I recognize the work ethic which is instilled in these young people as they grow up and prepare to go out into the workforce.  

