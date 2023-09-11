Police siren
Photo: Metro Creative Graphics

The opioid epidemic has cast a dark shadow over America, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and leaving communities with the aftermath of addiction and loss. This crisis needs a multifaceted approach, and law enforcement is crucial in addressing these challenges.

The answer to finally ending the scourge of opioid addiction in the United States will require more than curtailing the over-prescription of opioids. While this has long been the target of blame for the opioid overdose epidemic, recent studies point to a more sinister villain: a synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

0
2
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments