Respected commissioners and ODFW,
I am writing this in response to the demise and extinction of the Coquille River fall chinook run.
In 2010, the spawning estimate was over 30,000 adults. In 2018, the population dropped to 514 adults, in 2019, it was 275 fish, then in 2020, it was estimated at 794 fish. During this same period, the returns on the Coos River were 5,000 to 9,000 fish. There is evidence that natural straying could be as high as 10%. It is likely that most of the fish spawning in the Coquille River are indeed Coos River strays. The rivers share long tidewater basins and similar spawning habitat.
There has been an average of around 500 fish spawning the last three years on the Coquille with approximately 1,250,000 eggs in the gravel. In natural spawning, only 10% make it out of the gravel as fry. One has to ask how long does it take for 60,000 small mouth bass to eat 125,000 fry. About two days. If the river cannot produce more juveniles than what the predators eat, the river can never recover.
In past years, Coquille STEP volunteers with Tom Rumreich leading would net returning fall chinook near Myrtle Point. These fish were used to implement the hatchery program in the Seven Mile Creek and Ferry Creek releases. This provided nearly 3,000 returning adults to the lower basin.
I have asked the ODFW district biologist when can we capture brood stock in the upper tidal regions of the Coquille for the last four years. The response has been “no” to the capture of any natural origin stock. The result has been to depend on returning adults to Ferry Creek for the lower river brood stock. There has been some success in capturing adults in Ferry Creek this week. Last year, there were only 6,000 eggs incubated, nowhere near the 155,000 needed for the lower river program.
All the fish that have spawned naturally upstream have had their fry eaten by predators. The three main reasons are the small mouth bass, the stripped bass and the entrapment in farm fields caused during flood events. All three of these are caused by human intervention. The only way to get the chinook runs back will involve human intervention.
ODFW has determined that a conservation recovery plan cannot be implemented until a basin has had four consecutive years of failure. The Coquille is now in its fourth year. At this point, ODFW’s recovery plan is to shock small mouth bass and hope the Coquille can recover on its own. The problem with this policy is we could have had 10,000 to 15,000 returning chinook now if ODFW would have implemented a recovery plan which involved 6-inch to 8-incj hatchery raised juveniles released upriver as soon as it recognized the river was in danger of extinction in 2018. It will take four years from the time the upper is stocked with juveniles to see a return of adults.
We have had several years of low rainfall and warmer than normal temperatures during the spring months. This has allowed the small mouth bass and the striped bass to have successful spawns and allowed them to be more active than if we had cool spring water temperatures. The 2-3-inch long chinook juveniles that are migrating down stream have become easy prey.
Last year at Morgan Creek hatchery on the Coos River, ODFW personnel discarded over 1,000,000 eggs. This year, the returning brood stock on the Coos River hasn’t entered the hatchery yet. Assuming that the majority of the fish actually spawning on the Coquille are Coos River strays, it seems the wise use of the excess Coos River eggs should be used to recover the Coquille River. If 500,000 eggs were raised to 6-8-inch smolts and released into the upper Coquille River, there would be nearly 10,000 returning adults in four years, since 2% return on full term smolt release is well within the norm. It will be necessary to use at least this number in order to allow enough natural spawning with the returning hatchery fish to seed the gravel with more juveniles than the predators can eat. This will need to be done for at least eight years in order to adequately seed the river. The timing of the release of the smolts is critical to their survival as well as not to compete with any natural origin juveniles. The natural origin juveniles that may have survived the predation will be in the lower basin by mid-July and enter the ocean in late August to mid-September. The hatchery smolts need to be held till mid-October. By then the river is mid 50 degrees and the predator fish have entered a semi dormant stage. If the juveniles are released near natural spawning grounds they will acclimate and return as adults to seed the gravel.
Human intervention has caused the demise of the Coquille River chinook and it’s going to take human intervention to allow a recovery. We have lost our wild Coquille River stock and it’s time to recognize we no longer have a wild run. We can still have a very good fishery that benefits sportsmen and the ecosystem but it’s going to take hatchery raised juveniles to achieve this.
The Coos River system had an estimated 400 spawning adults when Tom Rumreich started the hatchery program. It now has a robust natural origin spawning population plus a large returning hatchery population.
When ODFW claims it wants the Coquille River to remain a natural origin system they are totally out of touch with reality. They have claimed they don’t have the resources and hatchery space or the personnel to implement a recovery plan. I have had communication with groups that have expressed interest in helping fund the recovery. The Cole Rivers Hatchery on the upper Rogue has unused rearing pens with unlimited water on Lost Creek Reservoir. It is very feasible that 500,000 eggs could be incubating at Bandon hatchery this fall and be raised at Cole Rivers Hatchery on the Rogue.
It would take major change in policy at ODFW to allow this. When the multispecies plan was adopted, there was no consideration that an invasive species like small mouth bass or striped bass would cause the catastrophic extinction of such a viable chinook run. But it has. The river will never be freed from these predators. In order for there to be a viable sport fishery, hatchery intervention is critical. It seems ODFW biologists want to let the river fail another year. I would hope decisions would be made that would benefit the sportsmen who pay license fees to enjoy. I’m 71 this year and have spent my entire life in Bandon and have fished the Coquille since I was 14. I’ve seen good years and slow years but I never thought I’d see the river go extinct.
Respectfully,
Rick Howard
Rick Howard Guide Service
P.O. Box 1230
Bandon, OR 97411
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In