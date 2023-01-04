Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There’s no question that 2022 was challenging. A stubborn pandemic, Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine and the resulting inflation have all squeezed American families.

Those challenges are real. But they’re also part of what made the year a relative success story. Even with these headwinds, the unemployment rate remains at historic lows, the workers who need it most are getting bigger paychecks, and the economy is still strong even as inflation starts to cool.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments