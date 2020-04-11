As a community, we have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic storm for another week. Because of the precautions being taken, we as a community are far better off than other areas in our state and our nation. That doesn’t mean that we can let our guard down just yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious disease and a key member the White House Coronavirus Task Force, cautioned the nation earlier this week about claiming victory prematurely when he indicated that models are starting to show that social distancing is working and calling it “our best and only great public heath tool.”
Another tool in the fight against spreading COVID-19 is the use of cloth, homemade masks in public. The CDC and the Oregon Health Authority has recently updated their guidance regarding the use of cloth, homemade masks in public: they now say that wearing cloth masks in public places like grocery stores can help prevent those who are sick, particularly those who are unknowingly infected (asymptomatic people) from spreading the virus further. As your Mayor, I want to assure you that I am taking these precautions seriously. I have begun using a homemade cloth mask while in public, and I urge you to do the same.
It’s been said that from our darkest days come our brightest moments. A good many of our local businesses / organizations have stepped up to serve others during this pandemic, and I want to publicly thank the following businesses:
• Elkhorn BBQ is offering free lunch for students K-12, one per child, Tues-Fri.
• Kaffe 101 is offering kids ham & cheese sandwiches with chips Mon-Fri (they also have gluten free options).
• 7-Eleven stores in Coos Bay & Empire are offering free lunch to kids K-12…slice of pizza, banana & a Big Gulp drink. (11am-12 Noon)
• Mean Street Sandwich and Bakery is giving out free meals to kids 11:30-1:00 pm Mon, Wed, Fri (no purchase necessary). They also give all First Responders and all healthcare workers 25% off.
• Burger King is giving a free kid meal with any purchase through their app.
• Top Dog is providing free lunch for kids Mon-Sat, 1-2 pm in the drive thru.
• Starbucks is providing any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit. (through May 3)
• 7 Devils Brewing Company Even though they had to lay off most of their employees, they have kept their kitchen open for takeout orders and are using proceeds to provide free meals to the families of their laid-off staff. They are also cooking up batches of soup for the local homeless shelter so that those who are less fortunate are better able to shelter in place and stay healthy.
• Stillwagon Distillery, in partnership with Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board (SOWIB) and with help from the Coos Bay – North Bend Rotary, has begun making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be provided to local healthcare workers and hospitals as part of its effort to provide Personal Protective Equipment during the current shortage.
• Restaurant O is lowering its normal cost of meals and utilizing financial donations from generous local donors to providing meals for on-duty first responders in Coos Bay and North Bend as well as the Charleston Fire District and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
If I have missed any businesses giving back, please let me know so I can give you proper recognition. Thank you to everyone for doing your part to help this community.
